Reports: Biden’s only hand-signed pardon was for his son Hunter

by WorldTribune Staff, June 6, 2025 Real World News



Of all the pardons issued during Joe Biden’s four years in the White House, just one was hand-signed by the octogenarian. That would be the one for his son, Hunter Biden, reports say.

In Biden’s final weeks shuffling around 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., more than 1,500 individuals were granted clemency.

According to documents reviewed by the Department of Justice and White House officials, “virtually all of those pardons were signed using the autopen,” The Daily Mail reported on Thursday.

The full and unconditional pardon for Hunter Biden was the one exception, according to reports by the Daily Mail and Fox News.

President Donald Trump directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate whether certain individuals working for Biden conspired to deceive the public about his mental state while also exercising his presidential responsibilities via use of the autopen.

Biden’s hand-signed pardon of his son came after months of the elder Biden insisting he would not interfere in Hunter’s legal woes.

Hunter Biden was found guilty of three felony gun offenses during special counsel David Weiss’s investigation. The first son was also charged with federal tax crimes over his alleged failure to pay at least $1.4 million in taxes.

Before his trial, Hunter Biden entered a surprise guilty plea.

Joe Biden in December 2024 announced a blanket pardon that applies to any offenses against the U.S. that Hunter Biden “has committed or may have committed” from Jan. 1, 2014, to Dec. 1, 2024.

“From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted,” Biden said. “There has been an effort to break Hunter — who has been five and a half years sober, even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution. In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me — and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough. I hope Americans will understand why a father and a president would come to this decision.”

Weiss, in the report, blasted the president’s decision to pardon and the press release to the public that “criticized the prosecution of his son as ‘selective,’ ‘unfair,’ ‘infected’ by ‘raw politics’ and a ‘miscarriage of justice.'”

“This statement is gratuitous and wrong,” Weiss wrote in his report. “Other presidents have pardoned family members, but in doing so, none have taken the occasion as an opportunity to malign the public servants at the Department of Justice based solely on false accusations.”

Support Free Press Foundation