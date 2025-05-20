Reporter: Without illegals, who will build our houses?

by WorldTribune Staff, May 20, 2025 Real World News



On Monday, WorldTribune.com reported that Hillary Clinton said the U.S. population, with a struggling birthrate, should be “replenished” by immigrants, including illegals.

Apparently, leftists also believe “replenishing” construction jobs with illegals is necessary. Why? Because, who else would build our houses?

Vice President JD Vance explains to the media personality who posed that question how houses will still be built even if all of the illegal alien laborers are deported:

