Report: What secret Medicare data reveals about staying alive after Covid vaccine

by WorldTribune Staff, February 27, 2023

The Covid injections increase the risk of dying for individuals age 65 and above and that risk remains elevated for an unknown period of time, according to data from Medicare which was obtained by the founder of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation.

“The nice thing about this Medicare data is that nobody can claim that it is ‘unreliable.’ Medicare is the unassailable ‘gold-standard’ database. It’s the database that the CDC never wants us to see for some reason. They never even mention it. They pretend it doesn’t exist. So you know it is important,” Steve Kirsch noted in a Feb. 25 substack.com analysis.

The data that Kirsch received tracked people in the Medicare age group (65 and above) from when the vaccine program was initiated on Dec. 14, 2020 to when it peaked in the third week of January 2021.

“This means that if we limit our ‘days from shot #1 to death’ analysis to people who got their first vaccine in Q1 of 2021, if the shot is harmless, we should see the rate of deaths dropping for at least 9 weeks after the shot, and then remaining flat for the next 15 weeks before turning upward. This is because about half the shots got delivered before week #3.”

The Medicare data Kirsch obtained showed that, after the second Covid jab, the risk of death was elevated by around 50% for at least the first 200 days after the dose.

“This is a disaster and it’s also going to be impossible for the CDC to explain away,” Kirsch noted.

Medicare data from Connecticut showed there were 23,259 deaths after Dose #2, and 10,557 deaths from Doses #3 onwards.

“So this suggests to me that fewer than half the people in Medicare opted for the jabs,” Kirsch wrote. “Then I confirmed in USA FACTS that fewer than half the people who got shot #2 got any of the boosters (68% vs. 33%).”

The data show that individuals who continued with the shots had an elevated risk of death.

The good news, Kirsch said, “is that it shows if you stop the shots, it appears your risk lowers after a year.”

From the Medicare numbers, covering the Dec. 14, 2020 to third week of January 2021 time period, 37.3 million got Shot #1 and 24.4 million got shot #2.

“So in Medicare, there was a 35% drop from first jab to second jab, likely due to significant side effects experienced after the first shot,” Kirsch noted.

In his analysis, Kirsch also included Medicare records from Connecticut for the unvaccinated, noting the number of deaths in that group for the same time period trends downwards, “just like you’d expect. No surprises.”

The Medicare data, Kirsch noted, “shows the vaccines increase the risk of death for the elderly and that these risks appear to remain persistently elevated. It’s anyone’s guess for how long. So now you know why the CDC never showed us the Medicare data. And now you know why the medical community and mainstream media never asked to see it and never will. They had it the whole time and kept it from public view so they wouldn’t create ‘vaccine hesitancy.’ ”

