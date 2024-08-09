Report: Walz, like Biden, has close and longstanding ties to Communist China

by WorldTribune Staff, August 9, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



In China, there is an expression for the practice of providing cover for the communist regime while issuing the occasional muted criticism: “big help with a little bad mouth.”

Democrat vice presidential candidate Tim Walz is essentially an expert in that practice, according to a new report.

“Walz and his supporters would like us to believe that his cozy ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) are not unusual,” Seamus Bruner wrote for Breitbart News on Thursday.

Walz may come off, with help from his legacy media allies, as “hawkish” and as a critic of the Chinese Communist Party’s human rights abuses, but his “deep and abiding ties to China — including multiple connections to CCP intelligence front organizations — present troubling national security questions about a potential Harris-Walz administration,” Bruner noted.

Walz first visited China in 1989 as part of a now-shuttered Harvard program called WorldTeach. As Breitbart News previously reported, he “became so enamored with the country that he and his wife honeymooned there after their marriage on June 4, 1994, the fifth anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre.”

Walz “wanted to have a [wedding anniversary] date he’ll always remember,” according to his wife.

Bruner added: “The Walz newlyweds brought sixty students with them on their honeymoon, kicking off the first of many student exchange trips to the communist country. Walz and his wife set up a company, Education Travel Adventures Inc., to facilitate the trips to China. They ultimately ended up taking more than thirty trips there.”

Though Walz’s last known trip to China was in 2015, “he continues to meet with communist officials and headline CCP-backed events,” Bruner wrote.

Bruner cited Walz-CPP connections “that demand explanation”:

• The CCP approved and even subsidized Walz’s student exchanges.

• A CCP diplomat and other CCP government officials attended Walz’s gubernatorial inauguration in January 2019.

• The CCP Diplomat left the Walz inauguration to meet with Walz cronies at Minnesota’s premier globalist non-governmental organization (NGO), Minnesota Global.

• Walz has close connections to a Twin Cities-based organization that houses an alleged secret CCP police station—one of only seven secret CCP police stations in the U.S.

• Then-Congressman Walz praised a CCP-backed event that he attended with CCP diplomats in 2018.

• Less than one year into his first gubernatorial term, Walz was an honored guest speaker at multiple CCP-backed influence operation events in 2019.

• Walz has a long history of making outlandishly pro-CCP comments.

Bruner added:

Notably, Walz’s gentle criticisms often ignore the aspect of the Chinese system responsible for the brutality: communism. And he recently compared socialism to “neighborliness.” Walz seems to view human rights abuses as events that all countries commit from time to time and move on. On the twentieth anniversary of Tiananmen Square massacre, Walz said that “every nation has its dark periods that it must come to grips with.” And that “this Nation [the US] is no exception.” While this is true, Walz refers to events in American history that happened over a century ago with far less bloodshed.

