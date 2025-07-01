Report: Vaccine trade association has September deadline to remove RFK, Jr.

by WorldTribune Staff, July 1, 2025 Real World News



A leaked memo from a trade association whose members include Pfizer, Merck, Novavax, Vaxcyte, and hundreds of biotech firms plots the removal of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), a report said.

According to the memo from the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), titled “BIO Vaccine Policy Steering Committee – April 3, 2025”, BIO has committed $2 million — half of its cash reserve—to counter what it calls the “threat” posed by Kennedy at HHS, James Lyons-Weiler reported for Gatestone Institute on July 1.

The memo set a September deadline for having Kennedy removed from HHS.

“When the nation’s leading pharmaceutical trade group convenes a closed-door strategy meeting and openly discusses the need to ‘go to The Hill and lobby that it is time for RFK Jr. to go,’ the issue is no longer health policy — it is democratic integrity,” Lyons-Weiler wrote.

[Editor’s note: The document was received anonymously by whistleblowers and provided to Popular Rationalism for public analysis. Its provenance is under review.]

The document states that Kennedy’s presence as the head of HHS threatens investor confidence, regulatory predictability, and the long-term viability of the vaccine business.

“To achieve this, according to the document, BIO intends to deploy surrogates across the political spectrum, co-opt conservative influencers, and bypass direct engagement with the Kennedy campaign altogether,” Lyons-Weiler wrote.

Among the figures named as potential allies in the covert effort: Dr. Mehmet Oz, former Sen. Richard Burr (former Senator NC; Advisor DLA Piper Health Policy Steering Committee), Sen. Bill Cassidy (in a section of the document focused on strategic influencer engagement and legislative positioning), and the American Enterprise Institute (AEI).

“These individuals and institutions, the memo suggests, can provide a veneer of bipartisan legitimacy to BIO’s core aim: neutralize Kennedy without ever addressing the substance of his critique,” Lyons-Weiler wrote.

Vaxcyte COO Jim Wassil apparently warned: “investors have stated they are leaving until the next data readout,” citing Kennedy’s “unpredictability” as a systemic disruption to the vaccine capital pipeline.

“Given Kennedy’s demand for restored liability, long-term data, and placebo-controlled trials, BIO appears to view Kennedy’s proposals as a threat to the entire shortcut pipeline BIO built under EUA conditions,” Lyons-Weiler wrote. “BIO’s fear is not scientific opposition — it’s that Kennedy’s regulatory scrutiny may render their current profit model obsolete.”

One quote from the leaked memo in particular encapsulates the panic: “They keep moving the goalposts on vaccines.”

Lyons-Weiler noted: “This is simply not true. The goalposts aren’t moving. For the first time in decades, they are being reinstalled on the actual playing field of science, safety, and consent.”

Beat The Press