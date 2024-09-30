Report: Under Biden-Harris, U.S. imported 4 percent of Haiti’s population

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 30, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris trudged to the border on Friday and vowed to fix “our broken immigration system.”

What caught the eye of those looking in on the staged visit was not what Harris said, but what she was wearing.

“Dems decided to send Kamala Harris out in a $62,000 Tiffany necklace to reassure the middle class that she and the corpse we just saw wheeze through a debate have their best interests at heart!” one detractor wrote on X.

But, hey, what’s a Border Czar without some bling.

As for fixing “our broken immigration system,” the key word is “our.”

The Biden-Harris administration has released at least 7 million illegals into the Untied States. As WorldTribune.com reported on Sunday, that includes more that 425,000 criminal migrants.

Since January 2023, the Biden-Harris “Humanitarian Parole” program has flown in citizens of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela on the U.S. taxpayers’ dime.

Buried deep within a report touting a recent decrease in border crossings (which, not reported, was forced by Republicans in Congress), Newsweek cited Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) as saying: “Through the end of August 2024, nearly 530,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans arrived lawfully on commercial flights and were granted parole under these processes.”

The parole program is a major reason that a full four percent of Haiti’s entire population has been resettled by Biden-Harris into the United States.

Urgent: Support Free Press Foundation

Writing for Wokespy on Sept. 28, Josh Slocum noted that Biden-Harris “have been importing an astonishing number of third-world Haitians into the country. That’s right. The administration has been actively arranging and paying for Haitian ‘migrants’ to fly into the U.S.

“It’s astonishing reading news articles in 2024 to prepare for an article like this one you’re reading on Wokespy. Yours truly was a working newspaper reporter about 25 years ago during the very last period in which news organizations still believed, at least partially, in reporting the facts, not editorializing with a political slant. Not so now. In preparing another article about the allegations by Springfield, Ohio residents who claim Haitians are stealing ducks and geese (and household pets) from local parks and neighborhoods, I could not find one story that didn’t sound like a press release from the Democratic National Committee.

“Every single headline and lead sentence said something like, ‘Vance and Trump repeat baseless claims,’ or ‘Vance claims cats getting eaten without evidence.’ There’s a big problem: these claims are not baseless, and it is not true that there is ‘no evidence.’ There is plenty of evidence, and it is the same kind of evidence introduced in actual court proceedings: eyewitness testimony and police reports.”

Thanks to Biden-Harris policy, every U.S. state is now a “border state.”

“It used to be that Texas, Arizona, and California got most of the illegals. But even up here in your faithful correspondent’s northeast state of Vermont, you can literally see the population changing by the week as spanish-Speaking ‘migrants’ show up in greater numbers (most of them speak no English, and most of them are single young men),” Slocum noted.

Don’t Trust AI With the News and Your Children’s Future