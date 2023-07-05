Report: U.S. military exempts transgender troops from fitness standards

by WorldTribune Staff, July 5, 2023

Under 2021 guidance, all transgender service members in the new “woke” U.S. military who are starting hormone therapy may seek a fitness exemption for a period of 6 months with re-evaluation every 6 months.

With that in mind, we give you the following:

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish

  ,

Report: U.S. military exempts transgender troops from fitness standards added by on
View all posts by Editor Two →

You must be logged in to post a comment Login