Report: U.S. military exempts transgender troops from fitness standards

by WorldTribune Staff, July 5, 2023
Under 2021 guidance, all transgender service members in the new “woke” U.S. military who are starting hormone therapy may seek a fitness exemption for a period of 6 months with re-evaluation every 6 months.
With that in mind, we give you the following:
You’ve spent 15 years enlisted in the military.
You’ve been on 8 combat tours, have a few KIA bracelets on your wrists, & you missed your 2nd child’s birth because you were overseas.
In walks your new commander, Major “Rachel” Jones.pic.twitter.com/OmCAKPAdNa
— BowTiedRanger (@BowTiedRanger) July 1, 2023
Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish
You must be logged in to post a comment Login