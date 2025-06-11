Report: U.S. jails released 72 illegal aliens with homicide convictions or charges

by WorldTribune Staff, June 11, 2025 Real World News



Jails and prisons in the United States released 72 illegal aliens who had homicide convictions or charges and had Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainers on them, a report said.

An ICE detainer is a request to a law enforcement agency to hold an arrested individual for up to 48 hours after their scheduled release so ICE can take them into custody.

The 72 criminal aliens were released during the period of Oct. 1, 2022 and Feb. 6, 2025, the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) reported, citing ICE data.

“The Illinois River Corrections Center and the Santa Clara County jails each released six convicted killers, and Stateville Correctional Center in Illinois released five,” the report said.

Local and state law enforcement agencies in California refused to honor more than 13,000 detainers on illegal aliens, according to records obtained from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“Newly obtained ICE records reveal the sanctuary jurisdictions that have most frequently failed to allow ICE to take custody of deportable aliens who were jailed in those locations. Over the period covered by the records, more than 25,000 detainers were declined by these jails, and in more than 1,400 instances the jails failed to give adequate notification to ICE to take custody of the aliens,” the report said.

California accounted for more than half, 13,025, of all of the refused detaineers nationwide.

“The jail with the highest number of declined detainers or insufficient notice to ICE was the main jail in Santa Clara County, Calif., which released nearly 3,000 criminal aliens during the period,” noted CIS.

Illinois, Virginia, Massachusetts, and Connecticut also declined a large number of detainers, the report said.

“Detainers were declined by jails in 46 states and three U.S. territories (the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Marianas). Many of these states have state laws prohibiting sanctuary policies,” CIS noted.

To those wondering why ICE has to operate on the streets of Los Angeles to arrest criminal aliens, it’s because Calif. jails have failed to honor more than 13,000 detainers in the last 2.5 years. https://t.co/HChe2AVQiv via @CIS_org — Jessica Vaughan (@JessicaV_CIS) June 10, 2025

