Report: Trump shooter had encrypted messaging accounts in Belgium, Germany, New Zealand

August 22, 2024

Would-be Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks used several encrypted messaging accounts on various platforms, according to a member of a congressional task force investigating the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

The encrypted accounts were located in Belgium, Germany, and New Zealand, according to Florida Republican Rep. Michael Waltz, one of 13 lawmakers selected to serve on the House task force.

Waltz told reporters at a Wednesday press conference at the Trump Hotel Chicago that the “overseas accounts” piqued his suspicion immediately regarding the “shooter’s motives.”

“Why does a 19-year-old kid who is a health care aid need encrypted platforms not even based in the United States, but based abroad – where most terrorist organizations know it is harder for our law enforcement to get into?” asked Waltz.

“That’s a question I’ve had since day one,” Waltz said.

Waltz went on to slam the U.S. Secret Service and FBI for declining to release the full findings of their investigations into the July 13 shooting at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“They need to be releasing information as they come across it, because this wasn’t an isolated incident. The threats are continual,” Waltz said, citing the alleged “sophisticated plot” by an Pakistani national who paid off purported hitmen to assassinate Trump and other U.S. officials.

New photos from local law enforcement show Crooks sitting on a wall and looking at his phone moments before he climbed onto the roof of the AGR International building and took aim.

Butler police at the scene had labeled Crooks “suspicious” well before that.

