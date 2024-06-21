Report: Trump driver’s push to immediately refute Hutchinson tale repeatedly blocked by J6 committee

by WorldTribune Staff, June 21, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The Select Committee on Jan. 6 on several occasions blocked the testimony of President Donald Trump’s Secret Service driver that refutes the narrative pushed by key committee witness Cassidy Hutchinson that Trump had violently attempted to commandeer the presidential limousine and take it to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Georgia Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk, chairman of the House subcommittee that is investigating J6, said House investigators have obtained evidence showing that the driver wanted to quickly refute Hutchinson’s testimony which was broadcast on live TV on June 28, 2022.

According to a transcript of the driver’s testimony reviewed by Just the News, his lawyer contends that the driver had offered to testify in July, August, and September of 2022, but was “rebuffed” by the Select Committee led by Chairman Rep. Benny Thompson, a Democrat, and Vice Chairwoman Rep. Liz Cheney, a RINO, both fierce opponents of Trump.

“We’re talking about the driver of the limousine, and the head of the entire protective detail,” Loudermilk told the “Just the News, No Noise” television show. “They were brought in by the Select Committee to testify, but they weren’t brought in until November.

“It was in June when they paraded Hutchinson before the world, and they let the world hear the stories. And what’s interesting is in the very beginning of the driver’s testimony, his attorney starts off by chastising the Select Committee,” Loudermilk continued. “And he said we offered to come in July, August, September, and now it’s November. So we found out for the first time that the driver had been offering to come in and testify under oath as far back as just a few weeks after Cassidy made these claims, but the Select Committee would not bring them in.”

Loudermilk’s description is confirmed by the transcript, which also shows the Secret Service driver testified Trump never tried to reach for or grab the wheel of the limo as Hutchinson, who wasn’t in the vehicle, alleged in her testimony.

The transcript also shows that Cheney tried to explain to the driver’s lawyer why there was such a long delay in accepting his offer to testify, claiming the committee wanted to wait until the Secret Service produced all documents in the J6 investigation.

“Cheney did not explain why the committee allowed Hutchinson to testify in summer 2022, before the documents were turned over, but then delayed the driver’s refutation until much later,” Just the News noted.

During his interview Tuesday, Loudermilk made clear that he has deep concerns about the way Thompson and Cheney conducted the J6 investigation, noting they kept transcripts from his committee for months after he took over and still have not produced videotapes of many of the interviews.

“Well, it’s kind of clear that it either was the worst case of preserving documents in the history of the House of Representatives, or that they were only trying to keep those testimonies away,” Loudermilk said. “Because, you know, immediately they bring Cassidy Hutchinson to the forefront, then they wait until November to even bring in the Secret Service agent.”

Your Choice