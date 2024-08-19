Report tracks violence in wake of illegals flood across Biden-Harris open border

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 19, 2024

Border Hawk News is chronicling the violent repercussions of the illegal alien flood over the Biden-Harris open U.S. southern border on a daily basis.

Just in recent days, illegals were charged with raping a 10-year-old boy in Mississippi, raping an 11-year-old girl in Arkansas, and causing a fatal DWI crash in Missouri.

In the Mississippi case, authorities arrested Filiberto Gonzalez, a 34-year-old citizen of Mexico who is illegally in the U.S., for raping a 10-year-old boy.

Gonzalez was taken into custody on Aug. 12 at his residence in Pontotoc County by officers with the Criminal Investigation Division (CID).

“After an Investigation by CID the perpetrator was charged with two (2) counts of RAPE of a 10 year old male,” PCSD explained in a statement on social media.

In the Arkansas case, Jose Juan Rodriguez-Cruz was arrested and charged with rape and second-degree sexual assault.

In the Missouri case, Guatemalan national Wilian Xetzain Garcia-Rodriguez has been charged after fleeing the scene of a fatal drunk driving wreck because he was “afraid of being deported,” according to reports.

Urgent: Support Free Press Foundation

The deadly incident unfolded on the evening of Aug. 10 in Branson when Garcia-Rodriguez, 31, lost control of the truck he was driving after striking a curb and other objects, authorities believe.

During an ensuing rollover crash, his passenger became trapped under the vehicle and was killed, according to the Branson Police Department (BPD).

Witnesses told authorities Garcia-Rodriguez broke the windshield and fled the scene on foot, but he was apprehended nearby a short time later.

Dan Lyman of Border Hawk News detailed the epidemic of illegals committing violent crimes on The Breanna Morello Show:

Violent illegal aliens are flooding into the United States. While illegally living here, some are raping women and children.@BorderHawkNews has been providing endless coverage on these assaults.@realdanlyman joined @BreannaMorello to breakdown the latest stories. pic.twitter.com/6r6TC5CCZr — The Breanna Morello Show (@BreannaMShow) August 16, 2024

Help Wanted