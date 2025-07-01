Report: Top conflict for returning combat veterans called self-centered society’s social code

by WorldTribune Staff, July 1, 2025 Real World News



The founder of VALOR Clinic, which works to improve the lives of U.S. veterans, said the number one problem returning combat veterans face is social conflict.

“During military service, we are instilled with traditional values, patriotism, and an unshakable sense of morality. However, when amplified by combat trauma we develop the value system of a combat soldier: self-sacrifice, duty, courage, and zero tolerance for injustice,” said Sgt. Maj. Mark Baylis, a former Green Beret, according to a June 28 report by Law Enforcement Today.

“While vital for war, ” he said,”this code can become a ‘curse’ in civilian life. We’re never taught that the rest of the world doesn’t adhere to the same code. This causes a profound disconnect and at the very least is problematic for many veterans. Our military experience expects service above self, ALWAYS.”

Self-centered society’s social code “causes many veterans to hold themselves to an ‘impossible standard’ and often prevents strong relationships with people from different cultural norms,” Baylis said. “This disconnect and the subsequent relationship strife often becomes the greatest instigator for veteran suicide and mirrors, according to the CDC, circumstances surrounding suicide data.”

The emotional scars of war and loss of identity round out the top three core problems vets face, Baylis said.

Unemployment, homelessness, addiction, mental and physical health problems have all plagued the veteran community and are circumstances that often lead to despair and frequently suicide.

The VALOR Clinic’s Veterans Unstoppable program has achieved remarkable success, with Baylis reporting zero suicides among all program participants.

Baylis shared the program’s 2024 numbers:

• 477 retreat participants.

• 1,700 peer-to-peer participants for counseling on veteran-to-veteran connection in preventing isolation and suicide.

• 50 service and companion dogs have been successfully placed, offering not just companionship but critical daily support to veterans in need.

• And 374 individuals participated in recreational therapy programs, including outdoor excursions such as fishing, hunting and white water rafting.

“Nature, fellowship, and understanding are what vets need. It provides stability and ultimately comfort,” Baylis said.

