Report: ‘Tim’s behavior was very selfish’; Walz a heartbreaker for Chicomm official’s daughter?

by WorldTribune Staff, October 29, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Tim Walz engaged in a steamy, secretive affair with the daughter of a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) official and then broke it off, leaving the woman to say his “behavior was very selfish” and to conclude that he “does not appear to have the character and integrity” to be the U.S. vice president, a report said.

DailyMail.com interviewed the woman, Jenna Wang, now 59, who claims the current Democrat vice presidential candidate had in 1989 “showered her with gifts and seduced her at his poky staff accommodation at No. 1 High School in Foshan, Guangdong Province.”

“The lovers could not risk holding hands or showing affection in public because Wang’s dad was a high-ranking figure in the Chinese Communist Party who would disown her for fraternizing with a westerner,” the Oct. 28 report said.

The then 24-year-old Wang said she had dreamed about marriage and a new life in the United States with Walz only to feel shame, feeling she was treated “like a prostitute,” after Walz dumped her. Eventually, Wang became angry and suicidal, she told DailyMail.com.

“Tim was very passionate and very romantic. I can still remember dancing with him to our favorite song, Careless Whisper,” Wang told DailyMail.com. “The fact we couldn’t touch or kiss in public just made it all the more exciting and intense when we were finally alone. We were deeply in love and I wanted to marry him and start a family. When it didn’t happen, I felt very unhappy and sad. Tim’s behavior was very selfish.”

Walz was in China on a teaching stint and Wang said she was attending one of his lectures to brush up on her English pronunciation when the then-25-year-old Walz slipped her headphones aside and whispered into her ear: “You are very beautiful. Tim was very handsome. I loved his eyes and his big mouth. We talked afterwards and he was very complimentary about my English.”

At the time, Wang’s father Bin Hui was an important CCP official and chairman of a labor union in her native city of Guilin.

“My father would have been very, very angry and sad if he had found out” she was romantically involved with Walz, Wang said.

As the romance soured, Walz at one time suggested that Wang was more interested in a U.S. passport than marriage.

“This was very offensive. I said to him that it is both or nothing,” Wang said. “I wasn’t giving up my life and my position to move to Nebraska, a cold place in the middle of nowhere that most Chinese people had never heard of. I was giving it up to be with Tim, to get married and start a family.”

Urgent: Support Free Press Foundation

Wang added: “Knowing now that he wasn’t going to marry me made me feel cheap and common, as if I was being treated like a prostitute.”

One morning, the report said, Wang slipped out of the hotel in which she was staying with Walz and took a taxi to a remote clifftop where she says she contemplated throwing herself off rather than returning to her old life in disgrace.

“But on the bus back to Foshan she resolved to leave Walz and instead headed to Guilin to help her mother recover from a recent stomach surgery,” the report said.

Wang said: “The bus stopped but I didn’t get off. He said, please come and let’s talk, let’s give this a chance. But I said no, I felt dead inside. I wasn’t going to force a person to love me. I never saw Tim again.”

Walz married Gwen Whipple, also a teacher, in 1994.

Walz never again crossed paths with Wang, who emigrated to Europe several years later where she now works as teacher, translator and cultural mediator. She is the mother of one child.

“Tim lied about Tiananmen Square and he’s lied about other things,” Wang told DailyMail.com. “This is a very crucial moment in history and a man like this does not appear to have the character and integrity to do one of the most important jobs in the world.”

Don’t Trust AI With the News and Your Children’s Future