Report: Three years later, Americans deserve truth about Mar-a-Lago raid

by WorldTribune Staff, August 8, 2025 Real World News



On Aug. 8, 2022, federal agents stormed President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Agents rummaged through the personal belongings of Melania and Barron Trump in potential violation of the broad search warrant terms.

In her 2024 autobiography, Melania Trump described how she felt afterwards: “I never imagined such an invasion of privacy and violation of rights could occur in my adoptive country,” she wrote in comparing the Biden regime’s tactics to those of her native Slovenia.

“It was with a tremendous sense of sadness that I realized such unlawful acts were now possible here. Americans need to understand the dangers posed by a federal government that feels entitled to invade our homes and our lives.”

The Biden Department of Justice claimed the feds were looking for classified documents that Trump had allegedly removed from the White House at the conclusion of his first term.

Were they?

Others believe the agents were looking to find and remove documents that may implicate Democrats and their operatives in the Russiagate hoax.

In an Aug. 7 analysis, investigative journalist Julie Kelly highlighted the staged photo of documents sprawled out on the Mar-a-Lago floor that was released by the Biden DOJ:

“No photo other than his mugshot is more representative of the unprecedented lawfare against Donald Trump than the photo of alleged classified documents discovered during the nine-hour armed raid of Mar-a-Lago on August 8, 2022.

“On one hand, Democrats, the news media, and even some NeverTrumpers (clears throat, side-eyes National Review) believed the iconic picture proved Trump had absconded with secret government records and carelessly left them around his Palm Beach mansion, endangering national security.

“Trump supporters, on the other hand, viewed the photo with disgust, a reminder of just how far the Biden regime and his FBI would go to finally put Trump in handcuffs.”

In 2022, the Biden DOJ finally admitted the photo was staged. Special Counsel Jack Smith confessed that FBI agents brought the colorful classified cover sheets seen in the photo to Mar-a-Lago.

Kelly noted: “But nowhere did the cover sheets indicate the attached files were evidence. In other words, the photo not only misrepresented the condition in which ‘classified documents’ were found but proved that agents had tampered with the president’s belongings — consisting of evidence in the case — in preparation for a publicity stunt.

“While the optics of the raid made for must-watch cable news coverage, the raid itself posed a danger to individuals, including Secret Service agents and Mar-a-Lago employees, since more than two dozen FBI agents arrived armed without identification early that morning.”

On May 22, 2024, Kelly broke the story that then-FBI Director Chris Wray had authorized the use of lethal force in the raid on Mar-a-Lago.

There is obviously more to the story than has been revealed. The question is, will Americans get the full story and ultimately see those responsible for alleged criminal acts held accountable?

Luckily, Kelly wrote, “it appears payback is in progress; recent reporting suggests the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago could constitute a seminal event in the ‘grand conspiracy’ investigation announced this week by Attorney General Pam Bondi.”

“Why was there a raid at Mar-a-Lago?” Devin Nunes, former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who blew the lid off the Russiagate hoax back in 2018, rhetorically asked during a Fox News interview last month. “What led to that raid? What led to the appointment of that special counsel? What the hell were they doing at Mar-a-Lago, what were they looking for?”

Kelly noted: “Good questions that demand answers. The raid, after all, not only represented more fruit of the poisonous Russiagate tree but also another manufactured crime against the president.”

Beat The Press