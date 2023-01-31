Report: Teen activist known as ‘Little Miss Flint’ charged with felony in school shooting threat

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 31, 2023

Mari Copney, a 15-year-old activist who is widely known as “Little Miss Flint,” has allegedly been charged with a felony for threatening a school shooting in Grand Blanc, Michigan, a report said.

Big League Politics reported on Saturday that sources close to the school confirmed that the suspect, whose identity is being hidden by authorities and the press, is in fact Copeny.

Copeny allegedly made the threat in a Snapchat post on Nov. 7 of last year, Shane Trejo reported for Big League Politics.

“I’m gonna f*cking shoot up grandblanc highschool today at 9:16m,” the threat read.

“For some reason, it took months for charges to be filed despite the immediacy of the threat,” Trejo noted.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said in a statement about the case on Tuesday: “I have repeatedly stated that making threats to shoot up a school is no joke. This is a very serious matter, it is a felony charge and we do not condone such threats in any of our schools.”

Copeny “has been groomed for quite some time as a Greta Thunberg-style youth phenomenon. She has received gushing profiles from the Michigan-based media, been touted as a national social justice star, and even been sniffed out” by Joe Biden, Trejo noted.

“Little Miss Flint” is well known in leftist circles as a climate change activist who also pushed vaccine compliance “and other tenets of the globalist Great Reset agenda,” Trejo noted.

