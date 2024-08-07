Report: Planned Parenthood is largest distributor in U.S. of gender transition hormones to young adults

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 7, 2024

The largest abortion provider in the United States is also the country’s leading provider of gender transition hormones for young adults, a report said.

Citing insurance claim data, The Free Press reported on Wednesday that Planned Parenthood provides the hormones at nearly 450 locations and at least 40,000 patients went to Planned Parenthood for this purpose last year alone.

The largest group receiving the gender transition hormones, about 40 percent, were 18- to 22-year-olds.

The report by Jennifer Block detailed the case of Cristina Hineman, who once she turned 18 went to Planned Parenthood for treatment because “she knew she wouldn’t be subjected to humiliating questions, or an unnecessary waiting period, or lectures, or prying about her certainty. But it wasn’t an abortion she sought. It was testosterone.”

“Faced with her parents’ skepticism, Hineman waited to make an appointment for just after her 18th birthday in November 2021 at the Planned Parenthood in Hudson, NY,” the report said.

The report continued:

Records show that a nurse practitioner asked about Hineman’s identity and desires; she noted that “patient has consulted with a mental health provider”—meaning Hineman had previously talked to therapists. The two discussed the “expected changes” related to testosterone—growing a beard and body hair, deepening voice, and that “changes to fertility may be permanent or reversible.” Then the first nurse took Hineman’s blood, and she was given a prescription for testosterone gel. She remembers all this taking under 30 minutes.

Hineman realized, after a year of taking the treatment, she had made a terrible mistake, and that gender was not the source of her problems.

“I was brainwashed,” she says now. “A lot of people say that adults should be able to do whatever they want. But if you have mental illness that’s clouding your view, or you’re so misinformed about what gender dysphoria even means, then you cannot consent to such invasive treatments.”

The Free Press reported that Hineman is now a plaintiff in the first detransitioner lawsuit against Planned Parenthood.

In the medical malpractice suit, filed in April, Hineman is seeking unspecified damages for negligence and failure to obtain informed consent from all the health providers—including those at Planned Parenthood—who facilitated her medical transition: from therapists who “encouraged” her desire to change genders, to the plastic surgeon who removed her breasts after a superficial consult when she turned 19, to the nurse practitioner at Planned Parenthood who wrote Hineman the prescription for testosterone.

In June, Planned Parenthood filed its answer to the complaint, disputing Hineman’s claims.

