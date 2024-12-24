Report: Photos show Biden meeting Hunter’s China partners, introducing son to Xi Jinping

by WorldTribune Staff, December 24, 2024 Real World News



Photos obtained by America First Legal (AFL) show then-Vice President Joe Biden meeting with Hunter Biden’s business partners in China and also introducing Hunter to Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping.

“These photos shed light on the connections between then-Vice President Biden, Hunter and his Chinese business associates, and Chinese government officials, including President Xi Jinping,” America First legal reported on Monday.

America First Legal obtained the photos in a lawsuit against the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).

The photos show Hunter Biden accompanying Joe Biden on an official trip to Beijing where the then-vice president and his son meet with Xi and then-Chinese Vice President Li Yuanchao.

“While they were in China, Joe Biden appeared to make time to meet with Hunter’s business associates at BHR Partners, including its CEO, Jonathan Li,” the report said. “Joe Biden also appeared to meet with the Director and Managing Partner of BHR Partners, Ming Xue.”

The photos corroborate the House Oversight Committee’s findings that Hunter Biden arranged for Joe Biden to meet with Jonathan Li and other BHR executives during the 2013 China trip, where “Mr. Li sought—and received—access to Vice President Biden’s political power, including, for example, preferential access to then-U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus … a condition of Hunter Biden and his associates participating in the BHR deal.”

According to testimony by Hunter Biden’s former business partner Devon Archer and emails found on the infamous laptop from hell, during his tenure as vice president Joe Biden wrote letters of recommendation for Jonathan Li’s son and daughter.

NARA had planned to release these photographs on Oct. 23 of this year, 13 days before Election Day.

Lawyers and representatives for Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama delayed NARA’s release of thee photos until after Election Day, the report by American First Legal said.

The Biden-Harris administration continues to prevent the release of 182 of the 313 photographs that NARA processed, the report said.

“AFL will keep fighting for the release of these unlawfully withheld records.”

