Report: Philly mob boss boasts of pulling off ‘heist of the century’ — the 2020 election

by WorldTribune Staff, November 16, 2020

Did “Skinny Joey” deliver the 2020 election to “Sleepy Joe”?

“Skinny Joey” Merlino, the boss of the Philadelphia mob, “is taking a victory strut, hobnobbing around the highest echelons of old-time mafia folk, mostly in Florida, describing what may have been the heist of the century: the 2020 presidential election,” The Buffalo Chronicle reported on Nov. 14.

The report cited sources who claimed Merlino and a “team of associates” filled in some 300,000 ballots marked for Biden in Pennsylvania. The ballots were provided to Merlino and his associates by Democrat Party operatives working inside Philadelphia’s election office, the sources said.

The “associates” were paid at a rate of $10 per ballot — $3 million for three days of work, the sources told The Chronicle. The ballots were then packaged into nondescript cardboard boxes and dropped off outside the Philadelphia Convention Center.

“Sources who spoke to The Chronicle on the condition of anonymity say that Merlino picked up those ballots from two private households where a trusted handful of associates were busily marking ballots with Sharpie markers. They were paid more than $1,000 per hour, often producing thousands of ballots every hour for more than 60 nearly-consecutive hours,” the report said.

Now, however, Merlino may be willing to flip on Biden if President Donald Trump expunges the decades-long criminal record of the mob boss, the report said.

The report said Merlino would be willing to testify in Congress to his and his associates’ actions in exchange for a full pardon for the election fraud “and any crimes to which he may incriminate himself during his testimony.”

“He wants a clean record. He wants to fish and hunt on federal lands. He’d really like a job with the National Parks Service. You need a clean record to get those things,” one source told The Chronicle. “But most of all he wants the thanks of a grateful nation for coming forward.”

Merlino also “wouldn’t mind a little fame — or a lot of fame,” a Merlino associate said. “If he comes forward he’ll probably get a book deal and a movie franchise.”

“You have to understand the thing about Skinny Joey is that he is very charismatic and knows how to tell an enthralling story,” the associate said. “He’d be an incredible movie narrator, and he’d perform excellently in congressional testimony. He could hit that testimony so far out of the ballpark that he becomes a superstar instantaneously — a real celebrity presence.”

