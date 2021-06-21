Report: Pennsylvania considering Arizona-style audit with subpoena power

by WorldTribune Staff, June 21, 2021

An Arizona-style audit of the 2020 election in Pennsylvania is a “very real possibility,” a state senator said.

Republican lawmakers from Pennsylvania, as well as several other states, traveled to Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix to observe the audit of the Maricopa County ballots.

State Sen. David Argall, who heads a committee that oversees elections, told the Capital-Star that he favors a forensic audit in Pennsylvania and he is considering subpoenas for ballot information.

“There are a lot of things under consideration right now, and I told them to check back in a week or two, and we hope to have some more detail,” Arball told the Capital-Star after meeting with audit-supporting activists on Thursday.

Similar to efforts in other states, Republicans in Pennsylvania are pursuing a slate of voting reforms. Argall argued that an audit of the 2020 election would only help shore up the process.

“Do I have 100% confidence … that everything was perfect? No, I’d really like us to take a detailed review of that,” Argall said. “That’s why we’re looking at changing pieces of the election legislation, and it’s also why I think it wouldn’t hurt at all to go back, do that audit, and say, ‘How exactly did that work out?’ ”

Former President Donald Trump Trump issued a statement earlier this month urging the Pennsylvania Legislature to follow suit with an audit of its own.

“Great patriots led by State Senator Doug Mastriano, Senator Cris Dush, and State Representative Rob Kauffman went to Maricopa County, Arizona, to learn the best practices for conducting a full Forensic Audit of the 2020 General Election. Now the Pennsylvania Senate needs to act,” Trump said.

“Senate President Jake Corman needs to fulfill his promise to his constituents to conduct a full Forensic Audit,” Trump said. “Senator Dave Argall, Chairman of the State Government Committee, has to authorize the subpoenas, if necessary. The people of Pennsylvania and America deserve to know the truth. If the Pennsylvania Senate leadership doesn’t act, there is no way they will ever get re-elected!”

