Report: ‘No evidence’ Biden ever spoke about climate executive orders signed by autopen

by WorldTribune Staff, May 29, 2025 Real World News



Joe Biden had no knowledge of at least eight climate-related executive orders that he allegedly signed, according to a new report by an energy watchdog group.

In its report, Power the Future, a nonprofit organization founded by energy expert Daniel Turner, revealed “troubling” implications about the executive order, especially in light of recent reports that most of the official documents Biden supposedly signed during his four-year term were done via autopen.

Power the Future reviewed eight major executive actions “that fundamentally reshaped American energy policy,” and found “no evidence” that Biden ever spoke about any of them — “Not in a press conference. Not in a speech. Not even a video statement.”

Three of the orders were signed in the last two weeks of the Biden-Harris regime.

Power the Future identified the orders:

• Clean AI Data Centers EO (Jan. 14, 2025): Gave the Departments of Defense and Energy the green light to lease public land for AI data centers, provided they’re powered by “clean energy,” of course.

• Offshore Drilling Ban (Jan. 6, 2025): Pulled over 625 million acres of the Outer Continental Shelf out of future oil and gas leasing. Biden never mentioned it on camera.

• EO 14143 (Jan. 16, 2025): A last-days-of-the-administration decree making AmeriCorps alumni eligible for preferential federal hiring, potentially reshaping the makeup of the federal workforce without public debate and allowing eco-left to insert themselves in the administration.

• Arctic Drilling Ban (March 13, 2023): Prohibited oil and gas leasing in sensitive areas of the Arctic. Notably timed just after approval of the Willow Project, this was a political fig leaf, not a presidential priority.

• Defense Production Act Invocation (June 6, 2022): Used Cold War-era emergency powers to push solar panels and heat pumps without a peep from Biden himself.

• EO 14027 (May 7, 2021): Created a “Climate Change Support Office” buried in bureaucracy, giving climate staffers yet another taxpayer-funded silo of influence.

• EO 14030 (May 20, 2021): Ordered all federal agencies to assess “climate-related financial risk,” laying the groundwork for ESG-style investing mandates across the government.

• EO 14057 (Dec. 8, 2021): Committed the entire federal government to net-zero emissions by 2050 and required 100% carbon-free electricity by 2030—one of the most expansive decarbonization orders in history.

“These are not obscure bureaucratic memos; these were foundational shifts in American energy policy, yet not once did Joe Biden speak about them publicly,” Turner told Fox News in an interview published Wednesday.

In March, the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project released a review of “every document we could find with Biden’s signature over the course of his presidency,” along with the disturbing conclusion that all of them had the same autopen signature except for the one announcing that he was ending his campaign for re-election:

🚨WHOEVER CONTROLLED THE AUTOPEN CONTROLLED THE PRESIDENCY🚨 We gathered every document we could find with Biden’s signature over the course of his presidency. All used the same autopen signature except for the the announcement that the former President was dropping out of the… https://t.co/CC3oJUkNr4 pic.twitter.com/mtNrZsALDu — Oversight Project (@ItsYourGov) March 6, 2025

Support Free Press Foundation