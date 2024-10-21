Report: Media preparing the nation for vote count delays in repeat of 2020

by WorldTribune Staff, October 21, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The drawn out counting of votes is apparently the new normal in American elections.

Even though they don’t have Covid to use as cover, major media is prepping the nation for many hours, if not days, of counting votes that could undermine confidence in the outcome, according to the head of government watchdog Judicial Watch.

“We’ve had two or three stories in the Washington Post, CBS News, with the media now prepping the battlefield” for a long period of vote counting, said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

“We won’t know who won for days? Well, that’s not normal, that’s not right, and it invites fraud and undermines voter confidence,” said Fitton, the author of the newly released book “Rights and Freedoms in Peril“, published by Threshold Editions.

Like 2020, when states challenged their constitutions to allow for special voting conditions due to Covid, Fitton said some states have changed the rules to allow for days of counting in 2024, which many voters are already questioning.

“It’s one thing to be counting ballots at 3 in the morning. It’s another thing to make a conscious effort to delay the resolution of the election for days past Election Day. I think it’s contrary to federal law,” said Fitton.

In 2020, President Donald Trump built solid leads in the key battleground states and appeared headed for re-election. Days later, he reportedly lost to Joe Biden.

“In 2020, he had the votes to win on election night, and those results changed as the result of unprecedented counting after Election Day. It’s never happened before, not even in one state, as it happens like that. And we’re supposed to accept that as normal, and it isn’t, and it ruins the election,” Fitton said.

“I’m afraid it might happen again,” he added.

Fitton told the Washington Examiner’s Paul Bedard how his warning about election fraud posted on YouTube was taken down, possibly violating his First Amendment rights. In it, he fought the process of sending out ballots, possibly 90 million, to those who didn’t ask for one or weren’t interested in mail-in voting.

“It’s no wonder that people have legitimate questions about the conduct of American elections. And it’s also no wonder that the powers that be are working overtime to make sure those questions don’t get asked,” Fitton said.

