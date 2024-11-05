Report: Media bias set all time record in 2024: 78 to 15 favoring Harris

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 5, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The big three broadcast networks, otherwise known as the fourth branch of the Biden-Harris administration, were all in for Kamala Harris this election cycle, according to the Media Research Center (MRC).

The media watchdog said the big three networks provided Harris with 78% positive coverage to just 15% positive coverage for Republican Donald Trump.

That 63-point advantage sets the record for biased reporting.

“It’s finally over, and the 2024 presidential campaign made history in at least one ignominious respect: Broadcast evening news coverage of the candidates was the most wildly imbalanced in history, favoring Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris over former Republican President Donald Trump by the greatest margin ever recorded,” MRC’s Rich Noyes reported on Tuesday.

In 2020, while running his campaign from his basement in Delaware, Joe Biden received a 58-point bias advantage.

The bias was hard to miss in 2024.

“Near the end of the campaign, for example, social media exploded with examples, such as the efforts by CBS anchor Norah O’Donnell to portray Harris as joyful and smart and Trump as dark and revenge-obsessed,” the Washington Examiner’s Paul Bedard noted.

Noyes torched legacy media: “Journalists should not be proud that their coverage has invariably tipped to the Democrats in presidential elections since 1992. They should be distressed that this partisan tilt has grown much wider over the years. And it is absolutely scandalous that this year’s election, the closest ever in pre-election polls, should have the most preposterously lopsided coverage of all,” he wrote.

