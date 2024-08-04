Report: Massive fraud in Biden-Harris illegal alien parole program

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 4, 2024

The Biden-Harris parole program which allowed thousands of illegal aliens into the U.S. had to be halted due to massive fraud, a report said.

Illegals were given fake Social Security numbers or numbers of deceased individuals, and over 19,000 parole application forms listed a total of 100 addresses, with many would-be parolees applying from a single property, according to an investigation by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS).

The Federation for American Immigration Reform obtained a full report of the USCIS internal review, which exposed the fraud.

The report allegedly uncovers fraud in the paperwork sponsors file with USCIS for every illegal seeking to obtain parole for applicants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela (CHNV program).

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had claimed that the program was a “safe and orderly” method for individuals reaching the United States.

Many applications for parole were submitted from the same IP address, and questions asked on Form I-134A were answered the same way for as many as 10,000 different applications, the report said.

“The report reveals that the 100 IP addresses accounted for 51,133 of the Form I-134A applications submitted,” the Federation reported.

“In one example, an IP address located in Tijuana, Mexico, was used 1,328 times. The report states that, on average, each IP address associated with these programs submitted 2.2 application forms.”

Sources confirmed to Fox News that the Biden administration has frozen the CHNV parole process. A DHS spokesperson said that “out of an abundance of caution” the program had been temporarily paused.

“DHS has review mechanisms in place to detect and prevent fraud and abuse in our immigration processes. DHS takes any abuse of its processes very seriously,” the spokesperson stated. “Where fraud is identified, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will investigate and litigate applicable cases in immigration court and make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.”

Texas Scorecard reported in June about concerns as to whether DHS was able to monitor 1.1 million parolees after the department’s inability to track 77,000 Afghan parolees.

​​House Homeland Security Committee Republicans suggested on X that if the Biden-Harris administration cannot handle a mere 77,000 parolees, it cannot possibly have a plan to remove all 1.1 million foreign nationals allowed into the country via mass parole schemes.

