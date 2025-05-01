Report: Jamie Raskin silent as supporters assaulted Human Events Editor who challenged him

by WorldTribune Staff, May 1, 2025 Real World News



During a protest outside Washington, DC’s Union Station on Tuesday led by leftist Maryland Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin, several protesters allegedly assaulted Human Events Editor Jack Posobiec while Raskin did nothing to stop them, according to a police report Posobiec filed with U.S. Capitol Police.

Posobiec said he exited Union Station at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday to discover Raskin speaking to a crowd of federal union workers.

Moments after Rasking concluded his remarks Posobiec asked loudly why Democrats lost the 2024 election, including all swing states.

Posobiec said: “Raskin pointed at me and egged on the crowd, who began swarming me and pushing, pulling me, hitting my phone down, and stealing my work backpack.”

Before Posobiec was attacked, Raskin was heard saying “we have a right to organize unions … we’re gonna defend the right to assemble. We know with Dr. King that the greatness of America is the right to protest for what is right.”

“I could hear people saying ‘get him, get him’ from the crowd,” Posobiec said in the police report. “The first individual began striking my arms and attempting to hit my face and head, but I defend myself with my arms. I tried to hold onto my work backpack but the crowd pulled it open, spilling my jacket, tablet, and a large St Michael rosary.”

Posobiec added that “at no point did Raskin ask the crowd to stop assaulting me or to attempt to de-escalate the violence he agitated upon me. At that point, Capitol Police arrived and the crowd receded.”

During White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s press briefing on Wednesday, Posobiec asked what the Trump Administration is doing to combat the rise in political violence from the Left.

Leavitt said that many Democrat officials are “doing nothing to stop or condemn or discourage this violence from taking place, and in many cases, Democrat elected officials are actually inciting it and encouraging it, but that’s not going to be allowed to happen anymore.”

Leavitt said that Attorney General Pam Bondi at an earlier cabinet meeting on Wednesday “made it very clear to anyone who is inciting violence or participating in violence, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, and no longer do we have a Justice Department that chooses prosecutions based on one’s political affiliation.”

