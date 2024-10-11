Report: Harris and staged C-17 photo op ‘delayed crucial life-saving missions when needed most’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 11, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Kamala Harris staged a photo op in which she stood in front of a C-17 plane loaded with supplies for hurricane victims in North Carolina.

But, according to a former Navy Seal on a podcast hosted by Shawn Ryan, the supplies were never delivered.

The Democrat presidential candidate traveled to North Carolina on Oct. 5 in the aftermath of Helene and stood in front of the C-17 plane, flanked by military, to pledge ongoing federal support to hurricane victims.

Jonathan Howard, from not-for-profit Aerial Recovery said on the podcast: “I had a squadron commander from North Carolina reach out to me, they had to load a C-17 full of supplies just to take a photo op for Kamala, and they never sent the bird. They loaded an entire C-17 full of supplies for the hurricane victims just for Kamala to go there, take a photo, take a video, and they never sent the C-17.”

Florida Republican Rep. Cory Mills, an Army veteran who has been coordinating Helene relief response in North Carolina since immediately after the storm hit, has slammed Harris and Joe Biden for their staged appearances in disaster zones.

In a letter to Biden, Mills wrote: “After 96 hours, rescue missions turn into recovery missions, and both of your visits delayed crucial life-saving operations when they were needed most. We will never know how many lives could have been saved or helped during the critical time wasted for the sake of photo ops. This level of disregard is unacceptable.

“The consequences of these actions are not counted in dollars, but in lives. You understand that presidential travel requires such actions, and yet you went anyway. This does not speak to incompetence from your administration, but a calculated decision that your photo op was worth standing in the way of rescue efforts.”

Before her North Carolina photo op, Harris had visited Augusta, Georgia.

Biden flew to Asheville, North Carolina and later visited Ray City, Georgia.

The White House visits, Mills said in his letter, forced planes and helicopters conducting vital relief to land before they reached their destination.

“After witnessing your administration’s complete failure to respond to those stranded by flooding, I have spent the past week working with private partners to deliver food, water, medical supplies, diapers, insulin, oxygen tanks, and other critical supplies,” Mills wrote. “We’ve conducted wellness checks and provided extraction for those in immediate danger.

“Yet despite these efforts, we were forced to stop all rescue operations so that you and Vice President Harris could take photos for your social media, at different times, no less.”

NEW: The NC National Guard allegedly loaded an entire C17 with supplies just so Kamala Harris could stage a photo-op for Hurricane Helene without the intention of the supplies being used. The accusation came from Aerial Recovery members Jonathan Howard and Charlie Keebaugh on… pic.twitter.com/z3MLkrwDmI — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 11, 2024

