Report: Fulton County, Georgia pays attorney $600/hour to bar independent election observers

The Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections in Georgia is paying an attorney $600 an hour to block independent monitors from observing vote counts, a report said.

“The only problem: the Fulton Elections Board never voted to hire the attorney, Michael W. Tyler, or file a lawsuit against the State Election Board. This decision was made unilaterally by Sherri Allen, the chair of the elections board,” Liz Harrington reported for the War Room on Oct. 16.

Fulton County Board of Commissioners member Bridget Thorne, who represents District 1, said the Fulton Election Board filed a lawsuit against the State Election Board for its proposal to add two additional independent monitors to observe the 2024 voting and counting process “without approval by the actual Board of Elections members.”

Thorne attempted to have the matter discussed at the commissioners meeting on Oct. 16, but failed to secure a supermajority to add the item to the agenda.

“We basically have an unelected official making the decision to spend $600 per hour for outside counsel that we did not approve,” Thorne said.

Dr. Janice Johnson, vice chair of the Georgia State Election Board, sought to add independent election observers to Fulton County, which the county “staunchly opposed,” Harrington noted. Fulton County went “so far as to break their own rules to hire a high-priced taxpayer-funded attorney to stop it from happening.”

Harrington added: “If Georgia elections are so safe, so secure, and so accurate, why are they so terrified of anyone seeing the results?”

Why does Fulton County have a monitoring team in the first place?

Harrington noted:

The historic State Election Board case SEB2023-025, which proved over 20,000 unsubstantiated votes were inserted into the machine recount in 2020. The Secretary of State’s office attempted to brush the complaint aside at the May 7 State Election Board meeting, but admitted there were thousands of duplicate ballots in the recount, while trying to avoid the fact that they were counted. In trying to brush the fraud from 2020 aside, former State Election Board Member Ed Lindsey made plans with the Secretary of State’s office and Fulton County to resolve the case before its findings were even presented to the board. The plan was to have a “mutually agreeable” monitoring team and a letter of reprimand, however, the agreement was contingent on the State Election Board voting on a team at its July meeting. This never happened. Fulton County unilaterally appointed its own team – led by none other than Brad Raffensperger’s general counsel during 2020, Ryan Germany, an election fraud denier who threw his own hat into the monitoring ring to make sure what happens in Fulton County stays in Fulton County. To recap: one of the most corrupt election offices in the country appointed its own team to monitor its elections led by the same people who deny proven election fraud happened in 2020, which is why there is a monitoring team in the first place. The fake monitoring team is already refusing to monitor things like test ballots. The one silver lining is because Fulton County refused to cooperate on a real monitoring team, the State Election Board voted to subpoena all the election records from 2020 to finish its investigation into SEB2023-025.

Wow! Commissioner Bridget Thorne says Fulton Board of Elections filed a lawsuit against the State Election Board WITHOUT a vote! Fulton County refuses to discuss why a lawyer was hired (at $600 an hour!) to sue SEB to block additional monitors for 2024 What are they trying to… pic.twitter.com/fZ6ba7yhMR — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 16, 2024

