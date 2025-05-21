Report: FTC set to crack down on budding industry pushing trans procedures on minors

by WorldTribune Staff, May 21, 2025 Real World News



Hospitals and other commercial interests make big bank cutting off kids body parts or prescribing hormones and puberty blockers. A Trump appointee’s agency appears to be set to crack down on the budding industry.

Transgender advocates claim that procedures on children will cause them to be less suicidal, but a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) memo notes that “a growing chorus of experts now publicly contradict these claims.”

According to the memo, which was obtained by The Daily Wire, the FTC will hold a workshop in July on trans procedures, a likely indicator of the agency’s intentions as the FTC often holds such events before initiating legal action against an industry to gain information, gather evidence, and solicit the input of affected Americans.

“Under the Federal Trade Commission Act, the FTC is provided broad authority to protect consumers from unfair and deceptive trade acts and practices,” the memo reads. “There is now considerable reason to believe that the doctors and medical providers pushing [gender-affirming care] on minors are knowingly deceiving parents by exaggerating [gender-affirming care’s] ‘benefits’ and downplaying its harmful side effects.”

Andrew Ferguson, appointed chairman of the FTC by President Donald Trump, reportedly pitched the president on using the agency to fight “against the trans agenda” before he was selected for the post, according to a document obtained by Punchbowl News in December.

Ferguson believes the FTC could “investigate the doctors, therapists, hospitals, and others who deceptively pushed gender confusion, puberty blockers, hormone replacement, and sex-change surgeries on children and adults while failing to disclose strong evidence that such interventions are not helpful and carry enormous risks,” Punchbowl reported.

The purpose of the workshop, according to the memo, is to build on Trump’s executive order ending the federal government’s support for so-called “gender-affirming care” for minors. The memo notes that the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals recently called transgender procedures “in truth still experimental.”

“There are no longitudinal studies on the effectiveness of [gender-affirming care] on minors,” the memo states. “While several politicized medical organizations that promote [gender-affirming care] for minors as the best standard of medical care might claim a ‘consensus,’ there is in truth no widespread medical consensus as to whether [gender-affirming care] is the correct course of action for gender dysphoric youth.”

The memo continues: “While there remains a debate over the ‘benefits’ of [gender-affirming care] for minors, the science is settled when it comes to the harms.” The document cites the “debilitating” side effects that come with giving minors puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, including infertility, developmental harm, sexual dysfunction, inability to achieve orgasm, blood clots, osteoporosis, and more.

These risks are typically downplayed by the trans movement but are also “widely acknowledged as medical fact,” the FTC memo states.

