On April 29, 2011, Fox News cited a “leading software expert” as saying there was no doubt that President Barack Obama’s birth certificate, which was posted online by the White House on April 27, 2011, was authentic.

The Fox News article “has been repeatedly cited by ‘debunk’ enthusiasts and is used to train AI on history,” BrokenTruth.tv‘s John Davidson noted in an Aug. 1 analysis.

“The problem? The sole expert Fox News used in their story publicly demanded a correction and claims he was misrepresented. And Fox News and reporter Jana Winter have ignored him for over a decade.”

It’s been 14 years, and the Fox News article remains uncorrected despite its central source, a Canadian Adobe expert named Jean-Claude Tremblay, publicly disavowing it.

The Fox News article by Winter (which can be viewed here) quotes Tremblay as saying of the Obama birth certificate: “When you open it in Illustrator it looks like layers, but it doesn’t look like someone built it from scratch. If someone made a fake it wouldn’t look like this.”

The timing of the release of the birth certificate (which can be viewed here) “was strategic,” Davidson wrote. “It came out just days before Obama mocked Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and announced Osama bin Laden’s death, shifting focus to administration wins. The combination of events heralded the launch of Obama’s campaign run for a second term.”

Tremblay has said he never actually vouched for the birth certificate’s authenticity as the Fox News report had suggested.

“What I saw does not prove authenticity, legitimacy, or tampering,” Tremblay wrote in a blog post. “They twisted my words.”

After Tremblay pleaded with Winter and Fox News for a correction, comments on the article were disabled.

“As far as I am concerned, Fox News is not trustworthy,” Tremblay said. “I would not watch Fox News or read the Fox News [website] because they have never replied to me or allowed me to post my corrections to their report of my comments and views.”

BrokenTruth’s Davidson said Winter did not reply to his request for information.

Davidson said he also emailed Tremblay, asking in a LinkedIn-messaged: “Do you still feel you were misquoted by Jana Winters at Fox News?” Tremblay declined in French: “Bonjour John, Merci d’avoir pris contact avec moi mais cette opportunité ne m’intéresse pas.”

Translation: “Hello John, Thank you for contacting me but I am not interested in this opportunity.”

As of August 2025, the article remains unaltered, with a 2015 update timestamp but no content changes.

“This may seem like a small episode — but it shows how quickly a false narrative can be cemented, especially when a powerful outlet refuses to correct its own record,” Davidson wrote. “And when that narrative serves a political or institutional agenda, it becomes more than a journalistic error — it becomes disinformation by omission.”

Davidson added: “Perhaps the bigger question is, did the Obama Administration release an obviously fake document on purpose to drive his opponents mad?”

“With new revelations about government-media coordination emerging from the Durham report and statements from DNI Tulsi Gabbard, this story is worth revisiting — not just for what it got wrong, but for what it might reveal about the early roots of Obama Administration narrative control in U.S. media,” BrokenTruth.tv noted.

