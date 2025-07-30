Report: FBI under Patel found Russia documents in ‘burn bags’ in formerly undisclosed room

by WorldTribune Staff, July 30, 2025 Real World News



Thousands of Trump-Russia collusion investigation documents have been found in “burn bags” in a secret room at FBI headquarters, FBI Director Kash Patel said.

Patel found “a trove of sensitive documents related to the origins of the Trump-Russia probe buried in multiple ‘burn bags,’ ” Fox News Digital reported on Wednesday.

Sources told Fox News Digital that the “burn bag” system is used to destroy documents designated as classified or higher.

One of the documents found in the burn bags was the classified annex to the John Durham report that includes the underlying intelligence he investigated.

“The declassification of the classified annex is being done in close coordination between CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Patel, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Attorney General Pam Bondi and acting National Security Agency Director William Hartman,” the Fox News Digital report said.

Sources exclusively briefed Fox News Digital on some of the contents of the classified annex — including that the U.S. intelligence community had credible foreign sources indicating that the FBI would play a role in spreading the alleged Trump – Russia collusion narrative — before the bureau ever launched its controversial Crossfire Hurricane investigation.

“Ultimately, the release of the classified annex will lend more credibility to the assertion that there was a coordinated plan inside the U.S. government to help the Clinton campaign stir up controversy connecting Trump to Russia,” the source, who was granted anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence matters that have not yet been made public, told Fox News Digital.

“Mere days after this intelligence was collected, the FBI launched Crossfire Hurricane,” the source said. “It’s really hard to see how Brennan, Clapper and Comey are going to be able to explain this away.”

Patel, in a June interview with podcast host Joe Rogan, revealed that he found a room full of documents and computer hard drives “that no one had ever seen or heard of.”

“Just think about this,” Patel told Rogan. “Me, as director of the FBI, the former ‘Russiagate guy,’ when I first got to the bureau, found a room that Comey and others hid from the world in the Hoover Building, full of documents and computer hard drives that no one had ever seen or heard of. Locked the key and hid access and just said, ‘No one’s ever gonna find this place.’ ”

