Report: FBI admits it has thousands of pages of info on Seth Rich — and his laptop

by WorldTribune Staff, December 10, 2020

The FBI has admitted it has thousands of pages of information about murdered Democratic National Committee (DNC) staffer Seth Rich, according to a Dec. 9 report.

The bureau further admitted that it has custody of Rich’s laptop, attorney Ty Clevenger reported on Lawflog.com.

Related: Judicial Watch sues FBI for records on murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich, February 13, 2020

Clevenger noted that he received an email from an attorney representing the FBI against his client, Brian Huddleston, who submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to the FBI for records concerning Rich.

The email read:

FBI has completed the initial search identifying approximately 50 cross-reference serials, with attachments totaling over 20,000 pages, in which Seth Rich is mentioned. FBI has also located leads that indicate additional potential records that require further searching. At this time, FBI anticipates processing only the pages where Seth Rich is mentioned, along with perhaps another page or two in each situation to provide context. The issue right now with this batch of documents is the amount of labor required to ingest all of the material so that the responsive pages will, first, be in a page format, secondly, can be identified from among the thousands of non-responsive pages, and finally, be processed. FBI is also currently working on getting the files from Seth Rich’s personal laptop into a format to be reviewed.

Rich, 27, was murdered on July 10, 2016, according to the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia. The D.C. police reports that Rich was killed at approximately 4:19 a.m. in the 2100 block of Flagler Place NW, Washington, D.C.

No one has been charged in connection with Rich’s death.

The FBI had insisted for more than four years that it was never involved actively in the investigation of Rich’s murder and that it never opened a case.

The Gateway Pundit noted: “If Seth Rich truly was a victim of a senseless street crime in the middle of the night in Northeast D.C., why would the FBI have his laptop?”

Clevenger’s disclosure appears to support the reporting of investigative journalists who wrote that Rich may have leaked DNC emails to WikiLeaks.

Clevenger wrote:

On October 12. 2020, for example, I sent a letter to Attorney General Bill Barr and Special Counsel John Durham about evidence that is covered by a protective order but very pertinent to the “Russian collusion” investigation (the letter is misdated “2019”). Read the letter for yourself, and then ask yourself why Mr. Barr and Mr. Durham have ignored it. In particular, ask yourself why Mr. Durham refuses to investigate anything related to Seth Rich. And why is Fox News working so hard to kill this story? I wish I could say more about Fox’s behind-the-scenes treachery — and someday hopefully I will — but rest assured that Malia Zimmerman’s May 17, 2017 about Mr. Rich was fully vetted by senior Fox management. I repeatedly encouraged Fox’s attorneys to postpone settlement discussions with Seth Rich’s parents until I obtained the FBI records (my client, Ed Butowsky, was a co-defendant with Fox), but Fox was hellbent on settling the case in October / November. That’s around the time Rupert Murdoch publicly joined forces with Joe Biden. Fox had a very strong defense, yet it rolled over and played dead, settling the lawsuit and then firing Ms. Zimmerman. Sooner or later, the full story will come out, and it will be very ugly for Fox News and the Murdoch family.

Gateway Pundit’s Larry Johnson noted: “After four years of stonewalling, the FBI is now starting to come clean and admit to its previous lies. Why now? If the FBI was confident that Joe Biden and friends would take over in January, they could have continued to lie. Today’s revelation means the FBI is now trying to get ahead of revelations to come. The importance of this development extends beyond the case of Seth Rich and his alleged role in the leaking of DNC emails.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media