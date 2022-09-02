Report: Exactly nine months after mass vaccinations, births in Singapore decreased dramatically

by WorldTribune Staff, September 2, 2022

Singapore began the mass vaccination of women (and men) of childbearing age in June 2021. In March of 2022, exactly nine months later, Singapore reported a dramatic decrease in births.

From March until June of this year, Singapore recorded about 1,000 fewer live births compared to 2021, a decline of 8.5 percent, Alex Berenson noted in a Sept. 1 analysis on his Unreported Truths substack page.

Singapore’s decline in birth rates practically overnight “is, to say the least, highly unusual,” Berenson noted. “And Covid itself, or ‘long Covid,’ whatever long Covid may be, cannot be blamed. Singapore had essentially no Covid until the fall of 2021 (well after mass vaccinations were complete).”

Roughly 98 percent of all the shots given in Singapore were mRNA from Pfizer or Moderna. Chinese vaccines using traditional inactivated virus technology made up the rest.

Singapore publishes comprehensive figures on births and deaths every quarter.

As other East Asian are experiencing, Singapore has seen a severe “baby bust” in recent years.

“The average woman in Singapore has fewer than 1.2 children, barely half the birth rate needed to avert a long-term decline in population,” Berenson noted.

However, Berenson added, “as low as the birth rate was, though, it had remained stable for a decade. Even Covid did not meaningfully change the number of births – 39,259 in 2019, 38,590 in 2020, and 38,672 in 2021.”

Then came the vaccines.

“When Singapore told its nearly 6 million residents to be vaccinated against Covid, it had very high compliance,” Berenson noted.

In June and July 2021, nearly every Singaporean adult between ages 20 and 39 had received their first Covid jab.

“The incredibly rapid uptake of vaccines among young Singaporean adults offers a natural experiment in the effect of mRNA shots on fertility,” Berenson added.

