Report: Ex-Secret Service chief Cheatle sought to destroy White House cocaine evidence

Top leaders in the Secret Service, including then-Director Kimberly Cheatle, sought to destroy the cocaine discovered last summer in the White House, a report said.

The Secret Service Forensics Services Division and the Uniformed Division “stood firm and rejected the push to dispose of the evidence,” RealClearPolitics reported on Monday, citing three sources in the Secret Service community.

A Secret Services Uniformed Division officer found the bag of cocaine on July 2, 2023 in the White House while Joe Biden and his family were at Camp David in Maryland, the sources said.

“Multiple heated confrontations and disagreements over how best to handle the cocaine ensued,” the report noted.

One officer who was initially assigned to investigate the cocaine incident was later taken off the case after notifying Cheatle and then-deputy chief Ron Rowe that he wanted to follow crime-scene investigation protocol, the report said.

While neither Joe nor Hunter Biden were at the White House when the cocaine was found, it was discovered after a period when Hunter had been staying there.

Writing for RealClearPolitics, Susan Crabtree noted: “Hunter Biden had a well-documented addiction to cocaine, crack cocaine, and other substances for many years but repeatedly claimed to be sober since 2021.”

Hunter Biden’s assertion of being clean prompted his father to often proclaim how “proud” he is of his son.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi denied that Cheatle or Rowe or anyone in Secret Service leadership asked for the cocaine evidence to be destroyed.

“Guglielmi, however, ignored a detailed set of questions asking if an agent or officer had been removed from the investigation and whether anyone has been retaliated against for rejecting leadership’s orders or requests during that process or afterward,” Crabtree noted.

Kim Cheatle wanted to destroy white house cocaine evidence.pic.twitter.com/P5DKm5vTga — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 5, 2024

