Unreported in U.S.: Ex-FBI Director Louis Freeh lobbied Hunter, donated $100K to trust for Biden grandchildren

by WorldTribune Staff, May 21, 2021

Back before he changed hats, DrudgeReport.com founder Matt Drudge delighted in highlighting major news happening under the noses of the Washington press corps and published across the pond by the British media.

Once again, Thursday, Americans had to read the British press to learn about the cozy relationship between a former FBI Director and the man who is now president of the United States.

Louis Freeh handed over $100,000 to a trust for two of President Biden’s grandchildren as he lobbied son Hunter about pursuing “some very good and profitable matters” with the family.

This according to emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop uncovered by The Daily Mail in London.

“Freeh, a former judge, emailed Joe’s son Hunter Biden in 2016, revealing he had spoken with the Vice President and proposed that they work together on private ventures once Biden left office,” The Daily Mail reported on May 20.

“In July that year, in an email marked ‘confidential and privileged’, Freeh wrote to Hunter that he ‘would be delighted to do future work with you,’” the account continues.

“’I also spoke to Dad a few weeks ago and would like to explore with him some future work options,’ Freeh said. ‘I believe that working together on these (and other legal) matters would be of value, fun and rewarding.’”

Multiple emails show Freeh actively seeking business opportunities with the Bidens.

“I would like to talk with you and Dad about working together next year,” a Freeh email to Hunter Biden sent a month later read.

“No doubt both he and you have many options and probably some which are more attractive than my small shop,” Freeh wrote.

“As you know, we have both a law firm and ‘solutions/investigations’ group with a very good brand, DC and DEL (and NYC) offices, and a profitable and interesting global practice (eg., I’m currently representing the Malaysian PM and his family).

“’So if it’s something which interests you both, let’s talk about it at some point. I’m very flexible and we could set it up as an equity-share or whatever works best. It would certainly be an honor to work with you both.’”

Freeh’s Malaysian name-drop references work his firm did “for the then-Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, who was in the midst of a scandal over one of the world’s biggest financial frauds, and was later sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2020,” The Daily Mail notes.

Freeh’s avidity to conduct business with the Bidens is displayed by a March 2017 email to Hunter in which he mentions Joe acknowledging him at a Catholic Mass while returning to his pew after receiving Holy Communion.

“I [saw] Dad in St Joe’s [at] the 900a today and he said hi walking back from communion – I didn’t get the chance to return greetings,” Freeh wrote.

“If you have his cell and personal email, I’d like to have his contacts (will protect),” Freeh assured the younger Biden. “I would still like to persuade him to associate with me and FSS — as we have some very good and profitable matters which he could enhance with minimal time.”

“Hunter replied with Joe’s personal cell, and an email address for Kathy Chung, a staffer from Biden’s vice presidential office who he kept on after leaving the White House,” The Daily Mail reports.

The emails uncovered by The Daily Mail reveal that “around the same time Freeh was making overtures to the Bidens for business deals, he also gave $100,000 to a trust for Joe Biden’s grandchildren.”

“The ‘donation’ was made to a trust for the children of Hallie Biden, the widow of Joe’s late son Beau who later became Hunter’s lover,” the newspaper reports.

Freeh’s contribution ran into accounting issues over what makes a “proper foundation gift,” he explained to Hunter, and he worked with the Biden son to rectify the matter.

