Report: Durham not responding to request to preserve key evidence set to be destroyed

by WorldTribune Staff, April 7, 2021

U.S. Attorney John Durham has not responded to attorneys’ requests to preserve evidence in the case of murdered Democratic National Committee (DNC) staffer Seth Rich, a report said.

Attorneys who uncovered material related to the case from the federal government learned on April 6 that the evidence would be destroyed by April 28, the Gateway Pundit reported.

In a letter to Durham from attorney Ty Clevenger which was provided the Gateway Pundit, Clevenger said “I urge you again to take steps to secure the evidence and prevent its destruction, in no small part because I believe the public has a right to know what it reveals. I cannot discuss the exact nature of the evidence, however, because of the restrictions in the protective order.”

Clevenger added: “Like President Trump, I’ve come to suspect that you and (former Attorney General William) Barr were acting in bad faith, and that you appeased President Trump with the pretense of a legitimate investigation even as you were ‘running out the clock.’ That said, please feel free to prove me wrong.”

In brief statement last month, Trump asked: “Where’s John Durham? Is he a living, breathing human being? Will there ever be a Durham report?”

Under the Biden administration, Durham recently left his role as the U.S. attorney in Connecticut but was allowed to continue the investigation following his appointment as special counsel by Barr.

Biden’s attorney general, Merrick Garland, declined to promise during a confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee that he would protect Durham’s investigation or make his eventual report public.

A report late last month by CNN cited unnamed sources as saying that, after delays last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Durham’s investigators “are now arranging witness interviews” and grand jury subpoenas and “also were being used to gather documents in recent months.”

Durham was appointed by Barr to investigate the origins of the Trump-Russia collusion hoax.

