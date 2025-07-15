Report: DOJ’s ‘grand conspiracy’ investigation could empanel grand jury outside DC

by WorldTribune Staff, July 15, 2025 Real World News



The Department of Justice has tasked the FBI with investigating a decade of deep state anti-Trump operations, a report said.

The “grand conpsiracy” case, which was opened soon after Kash Patel became FBI director, paves the way “for the appointment of a special prosecutor to examine whether the well-documented episodes amount to a criminal conspiracy to meddle in three U.S. elections to the benefit of Democrats and the detriment of President Donald Trump,” Just the News reported on Sunday.

The “grand conspiracy” case could open the door to empanel a grand jury outside of Washington, DC. Juries in the nation’s capital have been reluctant to convict anyone who pursued Trump.

One possibility is the state of Florida, where Special Counsel Jack Smith raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in 2022 and charged the president with mishandling classified documents in a case that was ultimately dismissed by a federal judge.

“Florida is an intriguing option because overt acts of the alleged conspiracy occurred there and are still inside the statute of limitations,” said a former federal prosecutor who was consulted recently by Trump Administration officials.

The investigation “could get a significant boost if Trump were to declassify two secret tranches of evidence that identify a potential ignition point to the alleged conspiracy in the summer of 2016,” the report cited several people directly familiar with the inquiry as saying.

The first piece of evidence is a classified annex to a years-old inspector general investigation of Hillary Clinton’s improper use of a private email server. The annex, being sought by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, is believed to show that credible information about possible wrongdoing was intentionally ignored by the FBI under then-Director James Comey.

The second tranche of evidence was identified by former Russiagate Special Counsel John Durham in his final report. The evidence was referred to in the report as the “Clinton plan intelligence,” and it was also placed in a classified annex kept from the American public and even many members of Congress.

Excerpts from the Durham report which are publicly available show that U.S. intelligence agencies were aware that Clinton’s 2016 campaign was concocting a bogus Russia collusion narrative to harm Trump’s election chances before the FBI opened its now-discredited Crossfire Hurricane probe, in part using evidence created by the Clinton campaign or offered by Clinton associates.

“If Trump declassifies the Grassley and Durham documents, prosecutors could submit them to a grand jury in an effort to try to show a distinct pattern of the FBI and spy agencies willfully ignoring intelligence or evidence damaging to Democrats while relentlessly pursuing Trump with evidence that was often flawed,” Just the News noted.

Trump administration officials have weighed naming a special prosecutor to investigate recent revelations reported by Just the News that the FBI received human source intelligence – and some corroborating evidence – that China was engaged in a scheme to create fake mail-in ballots in 2020 to help Joe Biden win. The FBI failed to investigate the matter, and even recalled the intelligence and asked fellow spy agencies to destroy it.

“The overarching conspiracy case opened by Patel’s FBI offers a more expansive approach that would allow a special prosecutor time to tie alleged criminal events currently covered by statutes of limitations to older events by treating them as part of an ongoing conspiracy or even a racketeering operation,” the report said.

