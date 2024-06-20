Report: Democrats would use online ‘virtual convention’ ahead of Chicago to replace Biden

by WorldTribune Staff, June 20, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Fearing a rapidly deteriorating Joe Biden will bring the party down with him, Democrat heavyweights including Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer are secretly weighing a plot to replace the 81-year-old at the top of the party’s 2024 ticket, a report said.

Should Biden perform poorly in the first debate with Republican Donald Trump, the top four leaders of the party may come together to force him to step down, a Democrat strategist told the Daily Mail in a June 17 report.

“The only people who could force him out would be Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer,” the strategist told the Daily Mail, adding, “It would have to be the four of them collectively.”

To boot Old Joe, the Democrats would likely use an online “virtual convention” that has been set up to be held ahead of the actual convention in Chicago in August, the report said.

Strategists said that having delegates cast their votes online will allow for a more controlled process if the party decides to replace Biden.

If a decision to replace Biden is made, the new nomination system would make it easier for Democrat Party higher-ups to quietly put forward a substitute nominee in advance.

A top political consultant told the Daily Mail that the replacement nominee would definitely not be Kamala Harris, who is extremely unpopular in the polls.

“It doesn’t just become Kamala. Kamala only becomes the nominee if Biden dies,” the source said.

Another source added that the announcement of a new candidate was only possible if Biden publicly introduced and endorsed his own replacement while standing alongside the top leadership of the Democrat Party.

After that announcement, Harris would still need to be convinced to support the replacement candidate, which she is not likely to do since she has stated her intention to remain on the ticket.

