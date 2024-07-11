Report: Chinese migrants constantly arriving in jungles near Darien Gap

by WorldTribune Staff, July 11, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Chinese migrants are paying enormous sums to cartels to transport them to the jungles near the Darien Gap in Panama, a report said.

The Chinese have “totally changed the value market for organized crime, where migrants from this entity pay incredible amounts to facilitate the route into the jungle in easy places, even taking them to the border with the United States,” a reporter known as Oscar El Blue noted from Panama.

“In past visits we have made to migrant camps, it can be seen that small merchants already have a description of the food menu in Mandarin and there are also banners or signs with the language in Mandarin,” the report said.

The Lajas Blancas camp, one of the epicenters leaving the Darien jungle, registers around 1,500 to 2,000 people daily, the report said.

“Talking with the migrants, they have given us testimony that the numbers they have seen leaving from the parts of Capurgana, Colombia to enter the Panamanian jungle range between 1,000 to 1,200 migrants daily who put their lives in the hands of organized crime.”

A new video from the reporter shows migrants being taken in boats through Panama’s rivers to drop them off for the journey across the Darien Gap.

New reporting from Oscar El Blue. The rivers of Panama are busy, transporting Illegals into the jungle where they will cross the Darien Gap on their way to the United States.pic.twitter.com/yqwLOHJqyU — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 11, 2024

