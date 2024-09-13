Report: Canadian father of 7 left family to live as transgender 6-year-old girl

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 13, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Paul Andrew Wolscht, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound mechanic came to the conclusion that he was actually a 6-year-old trans girl and planned to live his life as such, a report said.

Enter Stefonknee Wolscht.

The profile on Stefonknee’s account on a fetish website reads: “I went through a rough time for a while but now I have a loving Daddy who keeps me safe as a femme little girl 24/7, I am where I belong (a girl who becomes a little girl when I need to be). I really am trying to be a good little six year old girl… but it is very hard sometimes, Daddy is okay with that. We are very happy and we are teaching the world what a Queer Femme Girlie Girl really is. If you wish to meet and play with us, be prepared to immerse yourself into our happy kinky poly family.”

This would be one of those “whatever floats your boat” stories if not for the fact that Wolscht, who is now in his 60s, is the father of seven children and claims his trans persona is “welcomed into classrooms to educate children on gender & sexuality.”

Reduxx reported that Wolscht is currently promoting his memoir about his transition.

According to Wolscht’s website, “Holding On by a Thread” is described as a “gripping memoir” that recounts the “turbulent journey” of his life.

The book was published in June and the hardcover version retails for just over $50 on Amazon. It has also been stocked at Barnes & Noble and will be soon available at Waterstones in the United Kingdom.

Prior to “coming out” as transgender, Wolscht was a father to seven children and had been married to a woman for over two decades. In his book, he claims that after telling his wife that he wanted to begin living openly as a girl in 2009, she demanded he move out.

Though portraying himself as a victim of transphobia, Reduxx reported it has “located old posts Wolscht made to social media in which he admits to threatening his wife and children after announcing his gender transition.”

In a post made to sexual fetish platform FetLife, Wolscht says that, in 2009, a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection to the threats. Wolscht explains he was ultimately detained by York Regional Police on seven charges following a report being filed by his wife.

Though Wolscht claims to be a victim, Reduxx reported viewing a public comment made on Facebook by one of his seven children detailing the family’s side of the story which reveals that Wolscht had attempted to force his children to participate in his transvestism.

“I was 13 when you left,” one of Wolscht’s children writes. “There were days that if I didn’t want to paint your nails, you threatened to stop helping me with homework. You say that you couldn’t handle the fact that we filed a restraining order. People need to know you can’t get a restraining order for being of a different mindset. You were a physical threat to mom and the day you left, more than one of your children thought you were going to come back to harm us.”

In 2015, the Reduxx report notes: “Wolscht made international headlines after appearing in a documentary produced by Xtra Magazine called The Trans Project, where he discussed his transition and age regression. Following the release of the documentary, Wolscht briefly went ‘missing,’ with Toronto Police launching an investigation into his whereabouts due to concerns he was in danger.”

MISSING:

Stefonknee Wolscht, 52

-Last seen today at 12:30 pm Church St + Wellesley St

-6’4, 270, medium length blond hair, glasses

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 7, 2015

“Wolscht came forward to police after four days to admit he wasn’t missing but had been deliberately hiding,” the Reduxx report said.

“People have threatened to kill me, shoot me, cut my head off, throw me in the oven,” he claimed. “[They said] that I should kill myself. There’s hundreds of different messages. The worst ones [threaten] to mutilate me,” Wolscht said.

The Reduxx report noted that Wolscht “is a member of 200 online communities on FetLife. Among them are multiple groups for the so-called Adult Baby Diaper Lover (ABDL) community. Others are dedicated to age regression, BDSM, crossdressing, sissification, lactation fetishism, and castration pornography.

