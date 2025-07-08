Report: Attorneys take stand against ABC show promoting Covid drugs, boosters

by WorldTribune Staff, July 8, 2025 Real World News



A group of 100 attorneys is taking a stand against major media’s influence on public health decisions.

New York attorney Jamie Scher is leading the group’s effort against ABC and Disney, accusing the television show Dr. Odyssey of irresponsibly promoting remdesivir, Paxlovid, and Covid booster shots, BrokenTruth reported on July 8.

During a speech at the Thrive in 25 conference in West Palm Beach, Florida on June 28, Scher “galvanized efforts to hold media accountable for influencing public health decisions.”

Scher slammed the Dr. Odyssey show for portraying remdesivir as a life-saving drug. She warned that such depictions could mislead viewers into accepting it in medical settings without questioning its safety.

“You don’t even realize that you’re watching the show,” Scher said, noting that viewers unfamiliar with remdesivir might later feel reassured by its TV endorsement when offered it in real hospitals.

Scher highlighted episode 12 of the show, where a doctor mandates “booster shots” for staff on a ship described as a “petri dish,” a potentially pregnant character prepares to receive a booster, and Paxlovid is promoted for Covid infections.

These scenes normalize controversial treatments, particularly for vulnerable groups, without disclosing risks or potential pharmaceutical sponsorships, Scher said.

Scher’s group has sent two demand letters to ABC and Disney regarding Dr. Odyssey.

The first letter accuses the ABC show of promoting remdesivir as safe and effective, citing a scene where a doctor on the show states the drug saved his life. This risks influencing viewers’ medical decisions, given remdesivir’s controversial history, including reported risks of kidney and liver damage, the letter states.

Scher called on ABC to stop using real drug names, opt for fictional alternatives, and add disclaimers clarifying the show’s fictional nature.

“ABC and Disney dismissed the letter, claiming Scher lacked standing since no one had been directly harmed and defending Dr. Odyssey as fictional,” BrokenTruth noted.

In her Thrive in 25 speech, Scher said: “Why don’t you use a fictional drug instead, call it something else?” She described ABC and Disney’s response as dismissive, saying “let’s agree to disagree.”

Following the Dr. Odyssey episode 12 promotion of booster shots and Paxlovid, Scher sent a second letter to ABC and Disney, accusing them of “misleading and deceptive advertising” by presenting remdesivir, Paxlovid, and boosters as safe without scientific backing or risk disclosure. The letter highlights the risk to pregnant women, citing the booster shot scene, and demands that ABC cease these portrayals, add disclaimers, and issue a public statement clarifying the fictional nature of the medical advice.

The letters can be viewed at MyerandScher.com.

