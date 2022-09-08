Report: As Biden’s ‘climate czar’, John Kerry has so far emitted 9.5 million pounds of carbon

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 8, 2022

If Team Biden is that worried about climate change it could do a lot to alleviate the alleged problem by introducing John Kerry to Zoom.

As Team Biden’s “climate czar,” Kerry has flown more than 180,000 miles on flights that emitted more than 9.5 million pounds of carbon, a report said.

Kerry’s flights add up to a carbon footprint roughly 300 times that of the average American, the Washington Free Beacon noted in a Sept. 8 analysis.

In jetting the globe to speak with foreign leaders about “climate change,” Kerry has flown the equivalent of traveling around the world more than seven times, the report said. Planes on average produce 53.3 pounds of carbon dioxide per mile traveled, according to carbon emissions modeling website BlueSkyModel.

From May 13, 2021, to May 19, 2021, for example, Kerry traveled to Rome, London, and Berlin before returning stateside. Those flights totaled roughly 10,100 miles and 538,000 pounds of carbon.

In his battle against climate change, Kerry has also flown to Mexico, Japan, China, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Qatar.

Kerry’s office did not answer the Free Beacon’s inquiry on whether Kerry could conduct any of his international meetings virtually.

Kerry defends his globetrotting on behalf of the climate by saying: “If you offset your carbon, it’s the only choice for somebody like me, who is traveling the world to win this battle.”

The Free Beacon noted: “Offsetting carbon refers to a practice in which an individual or organization pays someone else to “remove” greenhouse gases from the atmosphere, such as funding solar panels to replace fossil fuel in a certain area. Doing so, of course, does not actually remove the original carbon from the air, and environmental groups have criticized the concept.”

Kerry insists that the United States must “transition to electric vehicles about 20 times faster than we are now.” He has also called to ban non-electric cars by 2035, a policy California announced in late August. The average sticker price for an electric vehicle last year was $66,000.

Kerry has also argued that people won’t have to “give up a quality of life” to defeat climate change because carbon reductions “are going to come from technologies that we don’t have yet.”

And, with that, Kerry gave any one any where at any time a convenient answer to problem solving: “That problem will be solved by technology we don’t have yet.”

