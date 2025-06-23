by WorldTribune Staff, June 23, 2025 Real World News



The woke mob has thrown another obstacle in the path of white men seeking executive positions — artificial intelligence (AI).

Resume audit filters used by large corporations have a secret bias that favors blacks over whites and women over men, according to research by a new AI watchdog.

“Large language models (LLMs) are increasingly being integrated into recruitment and HR platforms to automate stages of the hiring pipeline,” notes the study. “This trend, with direct consequences for careers and livelihoods, has moved from speculation to large-scale commercial reality.”

That reality shows a favoritism in resume filters of black people and women by 12%, but in some tests of the “cultural” words or references used in resumes between black women and white men, such as the colleges they attended, the bias can reach 50%.

“Given that these systems are already being deployed at scale in high-stakes decision-making scenarios, this represents an urgent problem requiring immediate attention,” said the study of AI resume audits used by major employers to pick candidates for attention and eventually a live job interview.

“There’s up to a 12% difference in interview rates between white men and black women, despite, you know, all having identical resumes,” said Jason Hausenloy, an independent AI safety expert who is also associated with the newly established Washington watchdog Alliance for Secure AI.

Hausenloy noted that in one test cited by the research paper, exact resumes were fed through a so-called “large language model” used by companies to whittle down applicants. The name on one was “Tamika Williams (she/her),” a black candidate. The white candidate was referred to as “Todd Baker (he/him).”

Hausenloy said that the AI filter favored “Tamika Williams” 25%-50% more.

In another test of AI resume audits, colleges were used to indicate race. For black people, the study chose Howard University and Morehouse College, two Historically Black Colleges and Universities. To signal white candidates, Georgetown University and Emory University were used. Again, the black resumes won out.

“In some sense, it’s classic DEI,” said Hausenloy.

The Washington Examiner’s Paul Bedard noted: “The study said that in the push for hiring efficiency, good candidates could be left behind if they don’t fit AI’s bias favoring black people and women.”

The study states: “Proponents claim these LLM-driven assessments offer unprecedented efficiency and objectivity for tasks like resume screening and candidate interviewing. However, this rapid, widespread adoption raises significant concerns about fairness and bias,” said the study.

“Our findings suggest practitioners should adopt more realistic evaluation methodologies and strongly consider implementing robust mitigation strategies that operate at the level of internal representations rather than relying solely on prompt-based approaches.”

