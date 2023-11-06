Report: 3-page manifesto by Nashville trans shooter reveals anti-white prayer for ‘high death count’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 6, 2023

Three pages of the Nashville Christian school shooter Audrey Hale’s manifesto showed Hale prayed to God to have a “high death count” and wanted to shoot “little crackers” with “white privileges.”

“Can’t believe I’m doing this, but I’m ready,” Hale wrote in the manifesto pages obtained by MugClub Undercover and published on Monday by Louder with Crowder. “I hope my victims aren’t.”

The 28-year-old female who identified as a man named Aiden left behind a suicide note, 19 journals, and other items.

The horrific incident ran counter to the prevailing U.S. government narrative that Christian conservatives pose the greatest national security threat. All of the material by Audrey Hale has been kept from the public.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation refused to confirm the authenticity of the published pages.

In the manifesto, Hale prayed to God to help her in the massacre: “(God let my wrath take over my anxiety) It might be 10 minutes tops. It might be 3-7. It’s gonna go quick. I hope I have a high death count.”

On March 27 of this year, Hale shot and killed three 9-year-olds and three staff members at the Covenant School in Nashville. Police shot and killed Hale.

The never-before-seen manifesto details how Hale planned to carry out the attack and a timeline of when she would do it.

Hale’s day began at 6:30 a.m., and ran through getting dressed, breakfast and what to do with the “stuffed animals & possessions.” At 9:30, Hale was to “pack up special belongings in backpack(s).”

By 10:20, Hale was to “gear up & set up guns in trunk (assembly) & get out vest (w/mags inside).” Hale was armed with a handgun, a rifle and a pistol modded to handle like a rifle.

The last entries to Hale’s schedule were for 12:35, where she would “open fire,” and then it was “time 2 die [sic].” Hale was shot dead by police at around 10:27.

Breitbart Second Amendment columnist AWR Hawkins attempted to confirm with the Tennessee Bureau Investigation (TBI) that the manifesto was authentic, but the TBI’s communications director said “We cannot. We are offering no such confirmation on that.”

Hawkins followed with one more question, asking, “Has TBI looked at it and said, ‘We can’t confirm this,’ or is TBI not even going to look at it?”

The communications director responded, “We’re aware of the images, yes, but we’re not offering confirmation on their authenticity.”

In April 2023, TBI Director David Rausch reportedly told law enforcement officers that “the killer did not write about specific political, religious or social issues” in the materials that have been withheld from the public.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted: “The Audrey Hale manifesto is so much worse than I could have imagined. This is full on race war. … Children are being killed. Yes, southern white children from ‘prototypical middle America’. Murdered in their school for the color of their skin and their blonde hair. The worst race-based crime in 2023 was the mass shooting of white children in a school in Nashville. The FBI will never admit this.”

Hale’s massacre preceded a planned “Trans Day of Vengeance” event in the U.S. capital that was ultimately canceled. In the immediate hours after the shooting, trans activists occupied several state capitol buildings to protest pending legislation restricting the transitioning of children. At the capitol in Nashville, trans activists held a moment of silence for the victims of the mass shooting. They held up seven fingers to include Hale as among the victims.

🚨 BREAKING: Nashville School Covenant Shooter Audrey Hale’s “DEATH DAY” Manifesto Targeted “Cr*ckers” with “white privlages” “wanna kill all you little cr*ckers” “I hope I have a high death count” “I’m ready…I hope my victims aren’t.” “Ready to die.”#NashvilleManifesto pic.twitter.com/89Ie6TlgRf — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) November 6, 2023

