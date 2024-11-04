Report: 124 Iranians were arrested at Biden-Harris open border in October

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 4, 2024

Border Patrol agents in October apprehended 124 Iranian nationals who illegally crossed the Biden-Harris open southern border, a report said.

The arrests were detailed in a Department of Homeland Security report reviewed by Breitbart Texas.

“The number represents a more than 150 percent increase in the apprehension of Iranian nationals when compared to one year earlier,” Breitbart reported on Nov. 4.

In October 2023, 50 Iranian migrants were apprehended in multiple sectors along the southwest border.

A Customs and Border Protection (CBP) source told Breitbart that the apprehension of the Iranian Special Interest Aliens is concerning, especially considering the known Iranian plots to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

“According to the source, the vetting of Iranian nationals has not significantly changed despite the plots, and as with most Special Interest Aliens, almost 90 percent are released into the United States to pursue asylum claims,” Breitbart reported.

“There is only so long we can hold them if we can’t come up with any tangible evidence that they pose a threat. Most claim to be citizens tired of the Iranian regime,” the source told Breitbart. “Our fear is that those who pose the most danger are using this group to blend in with and will ultimately harm Americans.”

