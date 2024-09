by WorldTribune Staff, June 4, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Georgia Republican Rep. Richard McCormick, who as a physician treated Covid patients, skewered Anthony Fauci over the former federal Covid czar’s belief that making it hard for people to live their lives would pressure them into getting the Covid shots.

Fauci appeared before the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic on Monday and, of course, denied any and all wrongdoing.

Your Choice