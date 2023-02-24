Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for full audit of Biden aid to Ukraine

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 24, 2023

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday said she would introduce legislation calling for a full audit of the billions in U.S. taxpayer dollars that Team Biden has given Ukraine.

“It’s going to force Congress to give the American people an audit,” Greene told Fox News host Tucker Carlson. “And that is exactly what the American people need, an audit of Ukraine, because we have no idea where all this money’s going.”

Greene said she plans to introduce a resolution of inquiry in the House. A resolution of inquiry is a method for the House to request information from the executive branch.

Greene introduced the same resolution in the last Congress and secured complete Republican support, but it stalled in the then-Democrat controlled House.

Friday marked the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and questions still swirl around Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky’s regime and its ability to keep a check on corrupt officials.

“The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has been dealing with a string of corruption scandals, the latest one concerning excessive payments for food. Other allegations included dubious military contracts with under-the-table kickbacks to deputy ministers, the sale of military equipment – including American hardware – to international buyers, and embezzlement from the national winter aid budget,” Breitbart News reported earlier this month.

Samantha Power, the administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), insists that Ukraine is not misusing the tens of billions of dollars in direct U.S. financial assistance.

“Up until this point, we don’t have any evidence that U.S. assistance is being misused or misspent but, again, the key is not resting on anybody’s goodwill or virtue,” Power said.

