Rep. Jordan on impeaching Judge Boasberg: ‘All options are open’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 20, 2025

Asked if Congress could impeach Judge James Boasberg, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan said on Wednesday that “all options are open.”

Boasberg ordered the Trump Administration to stop deporting criminal illegal aliens, even going so far as to order any planes in the air that were deporting those illegals to return to the U.S.

“So, I just want to start with a simple question,” CNN host Kasie Hunt asked Jordan. “Do you believe, as President Trump does, that Judge Boasberg should be impeached?”

Jordan replied: “Well, normally, as Chief Justice Roberts has pointed out, the remedy for bad decisions is the appellate court. But it seems to me you may have something a little different here. This judge’s decision was so ridiculous, it seems to be political.

“And then, when you add to it the history of Judge Boasberg, his work with the FISA court back in the whole Trump-Russia baloney, that whole, you know, fake collusion thing that they talked about, the Democrats talked about forever, and then, of course, his sentencing of Kevin Clinesmith, the guy who lied to the FISA court, altered a document back during that same time frame, I think you might have here a judge who’s acting in a political fashion. That is a different question.”

Jordan continued: “And so, for us Republicans, and I think folks on the Judiciary Committee, all options are still on the table. We’re going to do some research, we’re going to dig into this, and we’re going to find out. And then, I think when you really step back, Kasie, and look at how stupid the decision was by this judge, I mean, he basically said — well, not basically, he did say, turn the plane around, bring back gang members, hardened criminals, who’ve done all kinds of bad things, who are here illegally. Turn the plane around and bring those bad guys back to the country, I think just on its face, this is ridiculous. And so, it sure looks like the judge is acting in a political fashion.”

Boasberg, an Obama appointee, was the head of the FISA Court during the Russiagate scandal. He also gave a slap on the wrist to Clinesmith, a member of the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane team that used the phony Christopher Steele dossier as evidence to get wiretaps on Trump campaign associates.

President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social: “This Radical Left Lunatic of a Judge, a troublemaker and agitator who was sadly appointed by Barack Hussein Obama, was not elected President… This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!!! WE DON’T WANT VICIOUS, VIOLENT, AND DEMENTED CRIMINALS, MANY OF THEM DERANGED MURDERERS, IN OUR COUNTRY.”

During Wednesday’s interview, Hunt said: “I completely understand the argument that people are making about whether the planes should — whether these people should have been deported or not. I want to get a little bit more clarity on what you’re saying. What specifically has Judge Boasberg done that you believe is an impeachable offense under the constitutional description of high crimes and misdemeanors?”

Jordan replied: “All I’m saying is if you’re acting in a political fashion and not just, you know, following the law — ruling on the law. And I would argue that, frankly, just his ruling in and of itself. Remember, the Constitution is pretty clear. Article 2, Section 1, very first sentence says, power in the executive branch shall be vested in a president of the United States. The president has the authority here. Second, he followed the statute predatory incursion, and that’s — that he followed the statute. And then, third, the president told the country he was going to do this. It’s not like it’s a surprise to anyone, let alone this judge. He campaigned on it and said he was going to do it. So, I think when you put all that together, that’s what makes this decision look so political on the part of Judge Boasberg.”

