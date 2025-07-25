Rep. Gosar reintroduces bill to hold Big Pharma companies accountable for vax injuries

by WorldTribune Staff, July 25, 2025 Real World News



Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar has reintroduced legislation which would hold the manufacturers of vaccines accountable for injuries caused by their products.

H.R. 4668, titled the End the Vaccine Carveout Act, seeks to remove legal protections that currently shield Big Pharma companies from lawsuits in state or federal courts when their vaccines harm individuals. The bill has 30 Republican co-sponsors.

In a press release from his office, Gosar argues that the existing legal framework unfairly prioritizes corporate profits over patient rights.

“Current immunity provisions unfairly shield Big Pharma from the harms caused by their products and prevent those injured by vaccines from pursuing a civil lawsuit in state or federal court,” Gosar said. “This carveout has resulted in hundreds of billions of dollars in profits for Big Pharma while leaving tens of thousands of people without the ability to seek legal justice and compensation for injuries caused by vaccines.”

Gosar also raises concerns about conflicts of interest within regulatory agencies, noting that “government bureaucrats and scientists responsible for approving vaccines are in bed with Big Pharma, often owning pharmaceutical stocks, serving as consultants and receiving lucrative contracts from pharmaceutical companies that pressure them to produce favorable results which is in direct violation of federal law. Worse, many scientists and researchers in government agencies develop patents for vaccines that are approved by the very agencies they work for, creating a conflict of interest and raising serious questions about the impartiality of their decisions.”

The bill targets the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, which grants vaccine manufacturers broad liability protections. Under this law, plaintiffs face significant hurdles, such as proving intentional misconduct or negligence.

“The End the Vaccine Carveout Act would eliminate these barriers, including statutes of limitations, to ensure accountability for industries benefiting from government-mandated products,” the press release states, adding that “the legislation puts patients over profits by stripping away current liability protections and removes the statute of limitations unfairly shielding Big Pharma from the harms caused by their products and allows those injured by vaccines to pursue a civil lawsuit in state or federal court. No industry, especially one that is government-mandated, should be immune from responsibility for the harms their products cause.”

