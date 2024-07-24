Rep. Crane: Home of Trump shooter was scrubbed clean like ‘a medical lab’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 24, 2024 Contract With Our Readers

During Tuesday’s House Committee on Homeland Security hearing, Republican Rep. Eli Crane said he and others have been getting reports that the home of Trump rally shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks had been scrubbed clean and more resembled “a medical lab.”

Here is Rep. Crane’s complete questioning of Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Col. Christopher Paris:

Support American Journalism

Your Choice

  ,

Rep. Crane: Home of Trump shooter was scrubbed clean like ‘a medical lab’ added by on
View all posts by Editor Two →