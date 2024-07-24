Rep. Crane: Home of Trump shooter was scrubbed clean like ‘a medical lab’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 24, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



During Tuesday’s House Committee on Homeland Security hearing, Republican Rep. Eli Crane said he and others have been getting reports that the home of Trump rally shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks had been scrubbed clean and more resembled “a medical lab.”

Here is Rep. Crane’s complete questioning of Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Col. Christopher Paris:

A 20-year-old kid with no camouflage:

➡️Crawled up a white roof with an AR-15

➡️Fired shots at Trump from within 150 yards

➡️Flew a drone to conduct site surveillance

➡️Was spotted with a rangefinder Meanwhile, USSS missed the most obvious spot for counter sniper operations… pic.twitter.com/QSOPzY8WIK — Rep. Eli Crane (@RepEliCrane) July 24, 2024

