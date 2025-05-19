Rep. Comer: Subpoenas coming in Biden autopen scandal

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 19, 2025

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said he believes the committee’s investigators have identified the individuals behind the infamous Joe Biden autopen.

The Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project found that the same autopen signature was used on nearly all presidential documents during Biden’s tenure. The only exception they found was Biden’s signature on the announcement he was dropping out of the 2024 presidential election.

“WHOEVER CONTROLLED THE AUTOPEN CONTROLLED THE PRESIDENCY,” the Oversight Project posted to X in March.

President Trump, in a Truth Social post following the Oversight Project’s report, declared Biden’s autopen pardons “VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT.”

Trump said he believes Biden did not personally sign the pardons, nor was he even aware of them.

“Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them!” Trump wrote. “The necessary Pardoning Documents were not explained to, or approved by, Biden. He knew nothing about them, and the people that did may have committed a crime.”

In a Fox News interview on Saturday, Comer said: “What we found is not just with the pardons he issued, but many of the executive orders that the courts are now using to ‘Trump-proof’ the government—orders that President Trump is trying to reverse to make government more efficient. Many of these executive orders, as well as the pardons—including those involving Biden’s entire family—as a result of our investigation, were all signed with the autopen.”

Comer pointed to the newly released audio of Biden’s October 2023 interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur, noting the “interview—many, many months before the heavy use of the autopen—Joe Biden wasn’t capable of making decisions. He wasn’t coherent.”

The Kentucky Republican went on to say: “We think we’ve identified who the staffers are. We’re going to bring everyone we believe was involved in any role in the use of the autopen. We’re going to invite them to come in for a transcribed interview. If they decline, they will receive a subpoena and face a full-blown deposition.”

“But we want to find out who was actually making the decisions in the White House during the last nine months of the Biden administration—when he was clearly in mental decline.”

