Rep. Comer cites evidence White House doctor colluded with ‘the Biden family’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 8, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer on Sunday requested that White House physician Kevin O’Connor appear for questioning about his involvement in the Biden family business and his objectivity in assessing Joe Biden’s mental and physical fitness.

O’Connor has never recommended the 81-year-old Biden take a cognitive test.

In a letter to White House physician Kevin O’Connor, Comer wrote the committee is “concerned your medical assessments have been influenced by your private business endeavors with the Biden family.”

Meanwhile, White House visitor logs show a neurologist and Parkinson’s disease specialist has made several visits to the White House Medical Unit.

Dr. Kevin R. Cannard, a Bethesda neurologist and movement disorder specialist affiliated with Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, visited the office of the White House Medical Unit ten times dating back to November 2022, the visitor logs show.

The logs, last updated on July 1, show Cannard visited the White House most recently on March 28.

Whenever questioned about Biden’s ability to do the job, White House aides have referred to O’Connor’s glowing annual health assessments.

In February, O’Connor determined Biden is “a healthy, active, robust 81-year-old male who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency.”

Meet Garrett Ziegler, Free Press Foundation

But Republicans are questioning O’Connor’s medical independence, Susan Ferrechio reported for The Washington Times on Sunday.

Beginning in 2017, O’Connor assisted Joe Biden’s younger brother James in securing a $600,000 deal with Americore, a rural hospital corporation.

Following the deal, $200,000 of the funds O’Connor helped secure went directly into Joe Biden’s bank account in the form of a check labeled as a loan repayment, House investigators said.

James Biden told Congress in a closed-door deposition earlier this year that O’Connor served essentially as a consultant in helping him come up with proposals for “filling these hospitals” from which Americore sought to profit. While James Biden secured a lucrative payout from Americore, the venture failed.

A Republican committee aide said lawmakers have not determined whether O’Connor received payment from the Bidens for his participation in the Americore business scheme.

“We are investigating that issue and have not subpoenaed his bank records at this time but it is clear Jim Biden did profit and included O’Connor in dealings with Americore,” an aide said. “That’s why O’Connor needs to come in for a transcribed interview.”

In the letter to O’Connor, [see: Letter-to-OConnor-070724 ] Comer requests “all documents and communications” involving Americore and James Biden.

Republicans also want to ask O’Connor about conflicting statements regarding Biden’s medical care by Biden and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre following the debate in Atlanta on June 27.

Biden told Democrat governors in a meeting on Friday he had been checked out by a doctor and was “fine,” while Jean-Pierre told reporters he had not had a medical exam.

“The statements by the White House Press Secretary and President Biden appear inconsistent, and the Committee seeks to understand the extent of your role at the White House at this time,” Comer wrote to O’Connor. “Given your connections with the Biden family, the Committee also seeks to understand if you are in a position to provide accurate and independent reviews of the President’s fitness to serve.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday refused to confirm Cannard’s White House visits.

Jean-Pierre said a neurologist did not find any problems with Biden and he is not being treated for Parkinson’s or taking medication for the condition.

Pressed on Cannard, Jean-Pierre said “I’m not going to confirm any specialist that comes to the White House out of privacy.”

Your Choice